Chef Week, not hell week

× Expand Inspired delights like these 2018 treats, at Madison Sourdough, will return.

A spirit of collaboration among culinistas runs through the fifth annual Madison Area Chefs Network’s Chef Week — just don’t look for it during the annual sandwich competition, hosted by Gotham Bagels.

The contest is simple: Chefs create a specialty sandwich and try to outsell their competitors over the course of the day. The sandwich-crafter to beat is Graze/L’Etoile/Estrellón/Sujeo’s Tory Miller, says MACN spokesperson Bryan Weinstein.

“Tory won last year. He always seems to win,” says Weinstein. “Some of the other chefs were joking that this year they are going to call their sandwich the ‘Tory Sandwich.’”

On April 2, Miller’s creation will go head-to-head against entries from Dan Fox (Heritage Tavern), Dan Bonanno (A Pig in a Fur Coat), Patrick DePula (Salvatore’s Tomato Pies), Phillip Hurley and John Gadau (Sardine), Evan Dannells (Pasture & Plenty), and Jed Spink (Red). The sandwich contest is one of 17 events planned for Chef Week, March 31-April 7.

“In past years, we always pushed the chefs hard to do a lot. But we have entered a new reality where people care more about the quality of life and mental health of chefs and those in hospitality generally,” says Weinstein. “There are still a lot of events. But the focus was having a week where chefs could actually enjoy themselves.”

Fifteen chefs will all pitch in for the kickoff event, a supper club-style meal at the Goodman Community Center. Guests will have a choice of prime rib, fish, chicken or vegetables for the main entrée. The dinner ($35-$45) includes “tasting of potato preparations” including Lyonnaise potatoes, twice-baked potatoes and German potato salad. Desert will be inspired by classic supper club ice cream drinks.

The fanciest event of the week is a seven-course tasting menu that will celebrate the legacy of L’Etoile founding chef Odessa Piper. Tickets ($135; an additional $75 optional for wine pairings) will benefit the Culinary Ladies Collective which supports women chefs and food entrepreneurs of Madison.

Pasture & Plenty, Gates & Brovi and Surya Cafe will host Chef Week events for the first time this year. Porter is hosting a Korean barbecue-inspired dinner on the train car right outside the restaurant. The popular Big Italian Dinner is back at the Italian Workmen’s Club. Chef Week ends with a meat raffle happy hour at Camp Trippalindee.

Those events put into practice what Chef Week is all about: “Chefs putting their best foot forward and doing what they love most,” says Weinstein, “making great food.”