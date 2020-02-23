Food for Thought: Always in Season

Join host David Rodriguez and chef Yusuf Bin-Rella of the TradeRoots Culinary Collective as they learn what it takes to grow and harvest microgreens with SuperCharge! Foods.

For dinner, Dan Kennelly, manager of the Office of Business Resources with the city of Madison, talks about the economic benefits of small businesses, like SuperCharge! in Madison.

Watch on your TV or desktop for the full experience.

Food for Thought is brought to you by Metcalfe's Market, with additional support provided by Sitka Salmon Shares and Square Wine Co. Gear provided by Full Compass. Watch new episodes on the last Sunday of every month at 7 p.m.