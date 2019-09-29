Food for Thought: Market on the Square

In this month's episode of Food for Thought, host David Rodriguez and Chef Tory Miller are put to work, helping Gitto Farm n Kitchen and Harmony Valley Farm at the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Square. Topping off a long day, Tory cooks a fully farmers' market-sourced meal at market manager Sarah Elliott's home, discussing the value of a producers-only market in Madison.

Food for Thought is brought to you by Metcalfe's Market, with additional support provided by Sitka Salmon Shares and Square Wine Co. Gear provided by Full Compass. Watch new episodes on the last Sunday of every month at 7 p.m.