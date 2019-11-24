Food for Thought: Weathering the Storm

Just in time for Thanksgiving: enjoy a three-course dinner made by Harvest’s Tami Lax with delicious Munchkey Apples. Amaya Atucha, fruit crop specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison leads a discussion on changing weather and its impacts on apple farming.

Watch on your TV or desktop for the full experience.

Food for Thought is brought to you by Metcalfe's Market, with additional support provided by Sitka Salmon Shares and Square Wine Co. Gear provided by Full Compass. Watch new episodes on the last Sunday of every month at 7 p.m.