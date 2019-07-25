In the clear

“I feel like this is the future,” says Ale Asylum brewmaster Dean Coffey of his brewery’s new venture: making hard seltzers.

Seltzers are among the fastest growing segments of adult beverages. Overall, the National Brewers Association reports that beer consumption continues to decline — even U.S. craft beer sales have slowed somewhat in the last couple of years — while sales of low-calorie, reduced-alcohol drinks have seen huge growth, especially among health-conscious millennials. Seltzers are especially appealing in summer because they are light-bodied, effervescent and thirst-quenching.

Coffey has been working on developing a recipe for seltzer for nearly a year, with staff taste-testing various blends of natural fruit flavors. “It’s really a challenge to make such a clear liquid with a goal of 5 percent alcohol and with fruit flavor,” says Coffey. His approach was to replace malts with gluten-free fermentable sugars.

Ale Asylum started making beer in 2006 and has a well-earned reputation for making traditional ales and a handful of lagers. The seltzers will be produced under a spin-off company called Stray Forth Craft Seltzer. Four flavors should be on the market by early August.

The first releases include “Safari,” made with tangerine and passionfruit; “Clairvoyance,” with guava and hibiscus; “Walkabout,” featuring kiwi and watermelon; and “Enchant-mint” with blackberry, cucumber and spearmint. All end up at 5 percent ABV, 100 calories in a 12-ounce serving, zero carbs and no sugar.

More flavors are in the works. Stray Forth seltzers are expected to sell in six-packs of 16-ounce cans for around $9. They will also be available in variety packs of 12, 12-ounce cans featuring all four flavors. Select bars may also have them on tap.

Coffey, who is a stickler for making beer following old world brewing traditions, had to approach seltzer development with an open mind. “While I hate the idea of using adjuncts in beer, seltzer isn’t beer. It’s a totally different animal,” he says. Coffey was at first uncertain as he broke away from the traditional beer ingredients of water, malt, hops and yeast. “I definitely did stray forth,” he says, explaining the new company’s name.

Ale Asylum is planning “Stray Day,” a special release party for its seltzers, August 4 from 2-6 p.m. at the brewery.