Wasabi, which opened in 1990 at 449 State St., will likely close by July 31 because it can’t cover its rent, says MaryRay Katsuma. Katsuma’s husband, Ken, is the founder, chef and owner of the restaurant, which is Madison’s first dedicated sushi bar.

Several years ago Katsuma had to have a kidney transplant, which began the stress on their finances, says MaryRay. More recently, despite their being able to get insurance through the Affordable Care Act, more financial trouble arrived due to the high cost of Ken’s anti-rejection drugs. “We have no money,” says MaryRay.

Unable to pay rent since January, the couple will have to close Wasabi by July 30 unless they come up with $15,000 in back rent. To that end, MaryRay’s sister has set up a GoFundMe page, but things aren’t going that well. To date, just $740 has been raised.

“It is stressful,” says MaryRay. “We’re so close for him to retire, we wanted to work as long as possible.” MaryRay says that Ken just wants “people to understand great quality authentic Japanese food. That’s where our heart is with Wasabi. It is really heartbreaking to have to close like this.”

Closed

The Cat Cafe at 1925 Monroe St. closed on July 15. Ongoing construction on Monroe proved too difficult for the cafe to overcome. As of the closing date, all but two of the cafe’s cats had found forever homes via Community Cat.

Open

Bierock, a beer bar at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., in the Northside Town Center, is now open. There are 24 beers on tap, divided equally among local, Wisconsin and national breweries. The cafe also serves the European dough pocket called a bierock, similar to a pasty.