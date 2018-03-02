Freiburg Gastropub to move downtown

× Expand Judith Davidoff

Despite recent news reports suggesting that Freiburg Gastropub on Monroe Street is closing, the plan is to move the restaurant to the Capitol Square, says executive chef and general manager John Connelly. Connelly declines to name the exact space before all the contracts are signed, but expects that process to wrap up early next week and moving to happen in April.

The cuisine will still be German, says Connelly, and for the time being will stay much the same as it is currently: “I just rolled out our spring menu last week, so we’ll be sticking with that for a while.”

The 2616 Monroe St. space will likely be taken over by a new venture from Beloit business owners Greg and Marissa Neal. Their son, Justice, is currently chef de cuisine at the University Club in Milwaukee. He has also been executive chef at The Black Sheep and Blue Jacket in Milwaukee and has cooked at several Chicago restaurants including bellyQ and Hopleaf.

Justice Neal describes the cuisine he envisions for the new venture, Tin Fox, as “fun, not fine dining — but upscale casual.” He hopes to draw from the diverse kitchens he’s cooked in to serve dishes “not from one genre,” but everything from Korean barbecue to Italian to dishes made with French techniques.

Neal sees Tin Fox as less of a “destination restaurant” and more a place that will provide the neighborhood with a “sense of community and family.” He wants it to be a place neighbors would come to “multiple times a week, whether just to have a drink and chat” or to sit down for dinner.

The deal is contingent on the transfer of the liquor license. And fear not. The initial documents filed with the city that suggest Tin Fox will have 32 nitro tap lines — that’s a typo. The restaurant will have four nitro lines, with 32 taps overall, says Neal.