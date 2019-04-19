× Expand Linda Falkenstein

Freiburg Taphaus has closed after less than a year at 107 State St. In its place will be a new restaurant, name still under consideration, from Nathan Mergen and Bernie Caputo.

Mergen, who has worked at Capital ChopHouse and the Edgewater, will be general manager. Mergen has previously worked in New York City with restaurateurs Joe and Lidia Bastianich and was the original G.M. at the first Eataly. He describes the new restaurant as American, with some New York and Italian-American influences: “The philosophy is simple food, prepared with care. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel.”

While the new restaurant will be more upscale than the pubs that have occupied the space, “we’re not seeking to compete with Graft or Rare,” says Mergen. “But we’ll probably be more expensive than The Coopers Tavern. We’re looking to develop an extensive wine program eventually.” Mergen hopes to be open by May 8, “but that’s up in the air right now.” The space, he says, “is in pretty good shape overall. It’s all things that we can work with, cleaning it up, re-doing some decorations to get it ready for the public.”

Sequoia Ramen & Sushi will be opening at 1843 Monroe St., formerly the west side site of Brocach. The Irish pub, which closed officially last December, never reopened after taking a hiatus during last summer’s Monroe Street reconstruction project.

Zack Li, owner of the new restaurant, also owns Nam’s Noodles, 1336 Regent St., which he and his family took over in 2013. Since then, he says he’s “kept his eye out” for an opportunity to open a “nice sushi restaurant” in the area. The popular Regent and Monroe corridors, while not wanting for eateries, lack sushi and ramen spots.

Li is still developing the menu, which will focus on sushi and ramen but may also include rice platters and grilled dishes. “Nothing’s been finalized on the menu,” he says.

No major changes will be taking place at the site, just cosmetic fixes, says Li. He has updated the furniture and lighting. He hopes that the restaurant will make its original target opening date of June 1, but says it might be a little later than that.

It has not been a good spring for the 500 block of State Street. Glaze Teriyaki, an outlet of a boutique chain that served Seattle-style teriyaki, closed at 563 State St. And locally owned Roast Public House at 558 State St. closed. Nearby, a location of the national sub shop chain Which Wich at 411 State St. closed.

On the east side, Om Indian Fusion, 3579 E Washington Ave., Bahn Thai, 944 Williamson St., and Taqueria 3 Amigos, 1133 Williamson St., all closed. And Brocach’s original flagship site at 7 West Main St. closed on April 7 after 15 years.