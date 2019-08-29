New and noteworthy

× Expand Audrey Kitchen + Bar Fried chicken comes in an adorable iron skillet at Audrey Kitchen.

Audrey Kitchen + Bar

9 E. Wilson St.; 608-255-0165

The new casual restaurant in the former Olive Lounge at the Madison Hilton serves a big breakfast buffet as well as the expected sweet and savory dishes. The regular menu is robust, with burgers, sandwiches and salads available all day. Dinners, served after 5 p.m., range from shrimp and grits to a beef tenderloin.

Marie’s Soul Food

1637 Monroe St., 608-405-5729

Chicken, mac ‘n cheese and collards have been missing in the Monroe Street neighborhood since Kipp’s closed. Now Marie’s has moved in to the former Maurie’s Chocolates space with fried or baked chicken, ribs and ham dinners, collard greens, yams, and macaroni and cheese. All you need? Pretty much, unless you are vegan. Primarily takeout. Open 5-9 pm Thursday and Friday and 4-9 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Coming soon

Tokyo Sushi

1133 Williamson St.

A Japanese restaurant is slated for the space that formerly was home to Taqueria 3 Amigos, El Sabor de Puebla and Cafe Costa Rica. The restaurant, with a projected opening date of Oct. 1, will specialize in sushi and hibachi.