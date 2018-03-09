Poke comes to the east side, Chocolaterian crowdfunds

× Expand Linda Falkenstein Chocolaterian details its cheese and charcuterie plates.

Bitter news

A GoFundMe page to help Atwood Avenue’s Chocolaterian Cafe, which suffered extensive damage from an electrical fire that started in the basement on the morning of Feb. 25, outlines the dire straits the business is in. Owner and chocolatier Leanne Cordisco declined to comment to Isthmus, but her statement on the fundraising website, which has set a $50,000 goal for donations from the community, indicates that costs for smoke and water remediation “are going to eat up everything (and maybe more) that is available from our insurance coverage.” Further, the fire destroyed $60,000 worth of packaging for the wholesale chocolates, according to the statement.

The cafe has moved five of its Atwood employees to its fledgling Middleton location, which opened in 2017. Management worked to find places for the rest of the staff in other Atwood businesses.

The GoFundMe statement indicates that revenues from the Atwood location had been supporting the new Middleton location, and the owners are looking for other ways to augment income, including a subscription program and increased catering.

Popular poke

Poke is about to come to the east side — or the Gateway Mall, at any rate (presumably the “gateway” to the east side) at 600 Williamson Street. Poke Poke should be open in the next few weeks, according to the owner, Zhu Zhu.

The heart of the menu will be build your own poke bowls, says Zhu, with options for white or brown rice or quinoa as a base; such fish as tuna, salmon or shrimp (or tofu); and other toppings — jalapeno pepper, seaweed, cucumbers, edamame and more. A choice of several sauces finishes the bowl. Zhu, who is originally from China but now lives in Sun Prairie, was attracted to the Hawaiian dish of poke because she is a fan of healthy living and thinks that the Madison market is also interested in fresh, unprocessed foods. Madison’s first poke restaurant, Miko Poké, opened on Monroe Street in 2016.