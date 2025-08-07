Get the scoop on Madison ice cream

× Expand Judith Davidoff A 'flight' of ice cream from Ice Cream Social.

For years, Madison has had two standard-bearers in the ice-cream realm: Chocolate Shoppe, which started on Monona Drive back in 1962, and Babcock Hall ice cream, made by the UW’s dairy science program and sold at the Babcock Hall Dairy Store at 1605 Linden Drive and at the Daily Scoop counters in Memorial Union and Union South. It’s been around since 1951! Then there’s Big Custard — you have a Culver’s nearby, of course. And a craze for frozen yogurt seems to come around every few years — though froyo is currently on the outs. Now a new wave of high-end ice cream is upon us.

Stellie’s

1815 E. Washington Ave., $5 (single)-$10 (triple)

Everyone has ice cream preferences — some love soft serve; I don’t know why it exists. I like a cold, rich, no-nonsense ice cream — high fat, little air. And flavor should be located in the ice cream, not the mix-ins. In a perfect world, I would be ordering a malted vanilla scoop in a dish, and any extras like a shattered Snickers bar would be sprinkled on top. If Stellie’s doesn’t quite fit my ideal, it comes darn close. The shop’s limited number of flavors are interesting without being too offbeat — eight regular flavors are augmented by a few flavors in development. For purists there’s a dark chocolate and a honey vanilla bean; fancier creations include cherry pie a la mode, white mocha espresso, peanut butter and strawberry jam, peanut butter cookie dough, and salted caramel and candied pecan. I’d read that owner Stella Buckley makes her ice cream with a lot of cream, and that’s obvious. What I loved most is that the ice cream comes super cold and melts slowly in the heat; the vanilla base has good flavor and my peanut butter cookie dough was balanced to the vanilla ice cream; the cookie dough didn’t take over, nor was it too peanut-buttery. As it should be.

—Linda Falkenstein

Frostee’s

702 S. Gammon Road, $4.74 (single)-$8.50 (triple)

Lemon cardamom might not strike you as the ice cream flavor of your dreams. What about blackberry quark, or cold brew blackberry chip? It’s possible you’ll find yourself expanding your palate, as these are some of the bestsellers at Frostee’s, which opened in late 2024.

Frostee’s is the creation of owner Karim Cherqaoui, who was looking for a change from his food court gyro restaurant and already had his eye (and spoon) on Purple Door ice cream out of Milwaukee. Purple Door specializes in small-batch premium ice cream with locally sourced natural ingredients. Frostee’s is the only place in Madison scooping their product.

In addition to the more unusual flavors (which are delightful), you’ll also find more conventional ones, like chocolate peanut butter or raspberry sorbet (which are delightful), and vegan options (which are delightful) for the dairy-averse. Smoothies, coffee drinks and shakes are also popular choices. The scoops at Frostee’s are generous, and the ice cream is smooth, with a naturally sweet taste rather than being overly sugary, which helped mitigate my guilt about how much I ate.

—Mark Clear

Good News Cafe & Ice Cream

117 King St., $5.50 (junior)-$9.50 (double)

Good News opened just as we were emerging from the pandemic in 2021. Maybe the best news about Good News is its very convenient location, just a half-block from the Capitol Square, making it an easy stop for a post-farmers’ market cone or a pre-Majestic Theatre ice cream cocktail. And it’s open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, so it’s a tempting option for feeding the late-night munchies.

The dining area was bathed in late afternoon sunlight on a recent weekday afternoon as a few parents rewarded their kids with a pre-dinner splurge. Good News also has a large seating area on the sidewalk outside, offering a very pleasant alternative to the weekly march of coffee meetings. “Let’s fine tune this proposal over an affogato,” say not nearly enough people.

Good News offers a nice variety of flavors made in-house, mixing up some solid standards (chocolate, Madagascar vanilla, strawberry) with a few less predictable options like fig and honey, blueberry honey lavender and non-dairy blackberry coconut. I sampled the butterscotch and found it both rich and fresh, with a mellow flavor and satisfying heft.

More good news: the shop highlights its use of local ingredients: the honey in fig and honey is from Mount Horeb’s Gentle Breeze and the pecans in the butter pecan are from Madison-based Fortune Favors. Good News also serves a variety of coffee drinks and a small but interesting breakfast menu.

—Jason Joyce

Ice Cream Social

2421 University Ave., $4.25 (mini)-$7.75 (double)

I sometimes have a hard time making decisions and that is especially true when it comes to ice cream. Do I want my go-to mint chip or should I try the seasonal peach? Chocolate or coconut? So many choices! I was delighted to see that Ice Cream Social offers a “flight” of four ice cream flavors ($12) in addition to the standard cone and dish choices — what a brilliant solution!

I ordered Fluffy the Mint Slayer, fresh mint ice cream with marshmallow fluff swirls; Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, with brown butter streusel crumbs; chocolate buttermilk; and honey pineapple. One beautifully rounded scoop of each flavor was dropped neatly into a four-compartment plastic container. I went with the house’s “pro-tip” and added some maple waffle cone pieces on top (the cone, like the ice cream, is gluten-free).

Ice Cream Social’s “made from scratch” ice cream is rich and creamy, and surprisingly light; to borrow from the beer world (which is only fair given Ice Cream Social’s “flight” offering), it finishes clean. The honey pineapple flavor was my fourth choice but it turned out to be my favorite; the fruit flavor shined through but was not overpowering. The peach ice cream did not marshal its star ingredient as successfully. The mint and chocolate scoops were delicious and I blissfully mixed the two together in spoonfuls, because I could!

There were eight flavors to choose from altogether, including key lime pie cheesecake, Harvest Moon (a take on Blue Moon), strawberry sorbet and browned butter.

Ice Cream Social opened in March 2022. Owner Katrina Ervin launched the business out of her home during the COVID pandemic to support the Black Lives Matter movement. It continues to support community groups and this year is donating 10% of its profits to the Community Immigration Law Center.

— Judith Davidoff

Frozen!

The ice cream you eat may be the ice cream that happens to be closest to you when you decide you want ice cream. Getting Babcock Hall ice cream when at the Memorial Union is a must; the flagship flavor of orange custard chocolate chip is always refreshing, and the single scoop for $5 is as large as many shops’ double. Worth noting: Babcock supplies the ice cream at Monona Bait and Ice Cream, across from Esther Beach in Monona, a little bit of small town charm right on Lake Monona, and for Sassy Scoop on Atwood Avenue. Chocolate Shoppe can be found at nine locations across Madison and surrounding communities, as well as being the ice cream at many independent ice cream shops. There’s a generous number of flavors from old school to experimental, but favorites include Zanzibar chocolate and the zany Midwestern concoction Blue Moon. It also sells Madison’s Calliope ice cream, well known for its hot peanut butter and brandy old fashioned flavors.

Michael’s on Monona Drive serves classic frozen custard. If you long for gelato, Java Cat makes its own. Mexican ice cream is known for its fresh fruit flavors and creamy texture; for that head to Paradise Ice Cream Shop, Milin’s, or La Michoacana. If you happen to find yourself in Paoli, Seven Acre Dairy Company makes its own soft-serve with milk from cows from a neighboring farm, in vanilla, chocolate or wild rice — it calls it “the only single-source, soft-serve in the whole wide world.”

—L.F.