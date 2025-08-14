JavaAbilities serves its employees as well as customers

× Expand Kat Steinnon JavaAbilities staffer Yotse Zamora. JavaAbilities staffer Yotse Zamora takes on coffee duty.

JavaAbilities, an airy new cafe at 5734 Monona Drive that opened in early July, is serving drinks, pastries and light meals, all while employing and celebrating people with disabilities.

JavaAbilities' sign out front proclaims “coffee and cafe” but perhaps “coffee and care” would be just as appropriate. This is a community-focused coffee shop; a customer is sure to receive a warm greeting from the staff. Manager and chef Ben Thomas says cafe operations have been a process of finding “everybody’s strengths and what they’re good at.” Every team member contributes something, whether it’s buying ingredients, prepping food, or watering the plants.

The cafe is a project of Thomas and co-owners Mary Kay Clark and Tim McDonald, who began work in February 2024. Thomas says it’s been his longtime dream to manage a restaurant with a focus on employing people with disabilities. He has 15 years of experience coaching differently-abled people, including with the Special Olympics. Clark is the owner of AchieveAbilities, a Monona-based agency that helps people with disabilities achieve career, financial, and personal goals, and Clark’s connections with AchieveAbilities account for most of the cafe’s staff.

In addition to attentive service, the cafe features a street-facing patio with cushioned chairs and blue umbrellas. Inside, the space is well-lit and refreshing, with blue walls reminiscent of the sky that’s visible through tall, rounded windows. Hanging plants and a lofted ceiling give the space a light, relaxed atmosphere.

The coffee is from Rusty Dog, a local roaster that specializes in sustainably sourced, lightly roasted beans. Loose leaf teas, chai, and smoothies round out the drink menu

The cafe serves breakfast and lunch, from classic breakfast sandwiches to Greek salads, with options for kids and vegetarians. Prices range from $1 for a mini-cookie to $15 for one of the larger salads. The counter also holds a selection of baked goods, including cinnamon rolls and scones, with a number of gluten-free options. The cinnamon rolls have a crunchy, caramelized bottom, and a generous amount of sweet cream cheese frosting. These, as the cashier let me know, are a hot-ticket item.

Thomas hopes that the message of JavaAbilities will resonate with customers: a “perfectly imperfect kitchen” in which every staff member can find what they’re good at.