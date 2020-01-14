Five spots for late-night eats you need to try in Madison, Wisconsin

× Expand Carolyn Fath Ashby

It’s past midnight. You are starving. Maybe you’ve been to dinner at your friends who never ever serve enough food. Maybe you’ve been drinking but not snacking, or up late finishing a big project. Maybe you’re with that certain new someone and don’t want the evening to end. At these five spots, the evening doesn’t have to.

1. The Tornado Steakhouse serves its impeccable steak menu until 10 p.m. and a late-night menu until 1 a.m. Late night, go for a classic sirloin, a steak or salmon sandwich or a hefty burger. Or opt for a cocktail and a side of onion rings. The swank runs until closing time. 116 S. Hamilton St.

2. Ian’s Pizza at both its downtown and campus locations is open until 2:30 a.m. and the slice selection is unstinting, or order a whole pie and create your own topping fantasia. Vegan cheese and gluten-free crust are available. 319 N. Frances St., 100 State St.

3. When Short Stack Eatery is open, it’s a breakfast paradise, with sweet and savory entrees, and vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Pair a 25-ingredient bloody mary with Short Stack has only “diner” hours on Wednesday, but is open until midnight on Thursday, and is open continuously from 6 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday. 301 W. Johnson St.

4. Paul’s Pel’meni

As always, Paul’s Pel’meni makes one thing and makes it very well: the tiny Russian dumplings called pelmeni. You might say Paul’s makes two things: potato-filled pelmeni and meat-filled pelmeni. Or you might say Paul’s make three things, because the transcendent spicy cilantro and curry sauce, non-traditional and invented by an Alaskan fisherman, is what puts these simple orbs over the top. Paul’s serves until 10 p.m. 414 W. Gorham St.

5. The Parthenon is as State Street as it gets. The Parthenon makes its own gyro meat mix and tzatziki sauce — even its own yogurt. Add fries (trust us) and order an ouzo and a glass of ice water. The Parthenon is open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 316 State St.