Five places you need to try for brunch in Madison, Wisconsin

In Madison, the only meal that can compete in gotta-go-out popularity with Friday fish fry is Sunday brunch. Saturday brunch is good too, especially if paired with a trip to the Saturday Dane County Farmers’ Market. But Sunday is the must-brunch. It is the meal that says I finished the chores yesterday and I don’t have to go to work until tomorrow. It is the meal in which a hair-of-the-dog cocktail is practically required. What spots should you be trying for brunch? These are the top five vote-getters in our 2019 Madison’s Favorites reader poll.

1. Sardine does just about everything right, from the impeccable French market décor to the house-smoked trout omelette (yes, spelled the French way). Baked creamed eggs with prosciutto, spinach and gruyère cheese are luscious. Or indulge with oysters on the half shell and one of many brunch cocktails.

2. Short Stack Eatery does breakfast weekdays and weekends, all day and night. The sweet menu is as tempting as the savory. Pulled pork on three-cheese grits is a favorite; so is the pecan streusel French toast with bourbon mascarpone. But many never order off the menu at all, choosing instead to go with the blind special, which is still just $7 — so long as you don’t ask what it is.

3. Bassett Street Brunch Club’s big U-shaped diner counter is the place to perch amid the mid-century robot toys. Or take a seat at the bar for a Wake-Up Beer — Wisconsin Brewing Company’s chocolate porter with a shot of fresh Colectivo espresso. House-made doughnuts come festooned with Froot Loops. Buttermilk ricotta pancakes come topped with blueberry compote. Just as good: a latte and avocado toast.

4. The Heights Kitchen is a simple but exquisite neighborhood cafe. Eggs shine at breakfast, from over-easy egg to the divine soft boiled to the soft scrambled that come with a choice of cured trout, bacon or breakfast sausage.

5. Marigold Kitchen grabbed Madison’s heart from day one. The chili poached eggs with rosemary toast are still a favorite, as are the rich, generous slices of quiche, studded with exquisite veggies and meats. Try a short stack of pancakes on the side.