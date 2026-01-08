Madison dining 2025

× Expand Lizzy Larson Communal tables invite socializing and sharing at One Social District.

Food halls are trending nationwide, and downtown Madison got its first one this year: One Social District at 123 E. Wilson St. What’s the difference between a food court — like at the mall — and a food hall?

A food hall is conceived to foster local eateries and a convivial social space rather than house national chains. One Social’s vendors so far are creations of developer Mainstreet Ventures, with the exception of Señora Machetes, an offshoot of sibling — err, spouse? — restaurant Señor Machetes on East Main Street. Other vendors are Palio, Italian; Casey’s Tavern, pub food; Real Seafood Company; and One Social Bar. The view over Lake Monona is as good as it gets and tables of diners are sharing dishes, like the $27 lobster rolls from Real Seafood Company (they do come two to an order). Affordability crisis? What affordability crisis?

Despite rising menu prices, there was plenty of play in the Madison restaurant scene in 2025.

The old guard

One of the last of the traditional steak and seafood houses, the Mariner’s Inn, closed in August. The venerable Esquire Club, bought by Craig Spaulding in 2024, closed suddenly in March, but previous owner John Kavanaugh stepped in to re-open the restaurant.

Beloved Nepali restaurant Himal Chuli, generally thought to be the first Nepalese restaurant in the United States, closed at the end of the year after four decades on State Street.

While a young’un in the above company, but no newcomer at age 19, The Great Dane-Hilldale closed, citing challenges in the industry; The Great Dane’s three other area locations remain open.

More old guard restaurants have uncertain futures. Porta Bella announced it was likely to close due to pending redevelopment of its Frances Street site; its sibling restaurant, Paisan’s, closed in 2022 and despite owners signaling that they were looking for a new location, that has yet to happen.

In somewhat brighter news, the old Nau-ti-Gal building, housed in an historic tavern in the town of Westport, is under consideration for historic preservation status from the town. The restaurant closed in 2022 and had been slated for demolition to make way for new housing.

Around the world

Atico Lounge, atop the new Moxy Hotel, has a South American-influenced fusion menu. Zafferano Ristorante combines Indian and Italian fare at the Wyndham Garden hotel in Fitchburg.

Expand Linda Falkenstein A dish at Kutty Leaf. Kutty Leaf

Nar Turkish Halal opened on Fordem Avenue, followed by an ice cream component, Nar Turkish Ice Cream and Waffle. South Indian Kutty Leaf opened at 5538 Eastpark Blvd. Little Tibet Market & Cafe, an offshoot of East Johnson Street’s Little Tibet, opened in the Northgate Shopping Center. Ashirwad Indian opened on State Street.

Cafe MiMi, an adorable Korean street food takeout window, launched on Allen Street. Down the block, GlouGlou Wine Bar took overThe Heights’ former space, along with a third Cafe Domestique.

Viet Town opened near East Towne; Asian Hotco Noodles nearby inside Global Market. The original Lao Laan-Xang space on Willy Street is now Sern Sapp serving “Lao savories.” Izakaya Kuroyama took over the former Dubai at 419 State St., and Korill Hut, serving Korean BBQ and hot pot, opened at 232 East Towne Way, and Haven, Asian fare and karaoke, on West Gilman.

Taj Indian Cuisine, one of Madison’s early Indian eateries, which closed in 2019 due to redevelopment on South Park Street, reopened in the former Borough Beer. Co., which closed in August. Also on South Park: Casa Zaragoza, from the owners of Cuco’s; and The Walking Jerk, vegan Jamaican food inside the Black Business Hub. El Pollo Rumbero opened in the former Hookah Lounge at 77 Sirloin Strip.

Sadly, Touch of Ukraine, the restaurant started by refugees from that war-torn country in 2023, closed; Union Corners Tavern opened in its place.

Expand Linda Falkenstein A cup of Stellie's ice cream.

In Stella news

Beloved Dane County Farmers’ Market vendor Stella’s Bakery opened a cafe on Regent Street.

Stellie’s Ice Cream opened in the old CocoVaa. Meanwhile CocoVaa moved to 10 Odana Court.

The Monroe Street shuffle

Alimentari closed on Brearly Street as its building was torn down for redevelopment; it moved into a former Roman Candle on Monroe Street. Meanwhile sibling restaurant A Pig in a Fur Coat closed, and is slated to become the new east-side Alimentari. Miko Poke closed and was replaced by HWY1, a Baja-inspired bowl and burrito stop. One and Only closed in May; it’s slated to become a new concept from Bloom Bake Shop. Fya Syde Kitchen moved into the old Taberna Tacos & Tequila.

Further shuffling: After opening a new location on King Street, Mishqui Peruvian closed its original location on Monona Drive; that’s slated to become the new home of Hot ’n Spicy, a takeout currently operating out of the Viet Hoa Market next door. Hand-made noodle eatery Taigu, which opened a second location in the old Knoche’s Meat Market on Old Middleton Road last year, closed its original location on Elmside Boulevard in Middleton. Novanta closed; Osteria Novella, Amalfi Coast-inspired Italian from Giovanni Novella, former chef at Bar Corallini, opened in its place.

Sweets, coffee and tea

The bubble tea era continues. Little Sweet, an Asian snack, bakery, and bubble tea eatery, opened at 313 State St. Dreamy Teazy, 1297 N. Sherman Ave., specializes in banh mi, boba teas, and savory southeast Asian dishes. Ellipse Coffee & Crepes, 430 State, serves sweet and savory crepes, coffee, tea and smoothies. Nano Sweet Cafe on Mineral Point Road specializes in Middle Eastern sweets.

Brick-and-mortars were opened by Paleo Mama Bakery, on South Park Street in a former Barriques, and vegan Level 5 Donuts, 2086 Atwood Ave.

JavaAbilities opened on Monona Drive, Qamaria Yemeni Coffee on Odana Road, and Rasta Barista in the Black Business Hub. A fourth Colectivo opened at 836 Williamson St.

Did someone ask for this?

Custom Mac and Cheese Bar, with build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls, opened in that old house that used to be, I wanna say, Educational Travel? on Frances Street. When it comes to comfort food, apparently this is no time for restraint.

Et alia

Orchard, the new venture from the owners of The Cider Farm (which closed in Madison at the end of 2024) opened in Verona.

Monkeyshines became Cornerstone Bar & Grill, Moon Bar opened in the former Danny’s Pub on West Gilman Street, and Green Room Public House replaced The Wedge in Schenk’s Corners

Mexli Mexican Breakfast opened in the old Grand Pagoda (and a lot of other short-lived restaurants) space on Todd Drive. Gyro Guyz opened near Woodman’s West.

In chain news, Teriyaki Madness opened near West Towne serving Asian-inspired bowls; Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant opened near Middleton Station.

Gobi Hotpot and Mongolian Grill (not a chain) opened at 610 Junction Road.

Finally, 107 State, Bel Air Cantina, Bonefish Grill, Cafe La Bellitalia, El Rancho Breakfast and Taco, Fresh Mart-west, Outback Steakhouse, Rue Bourre, Short Stack, and Tutto with a Touch of Sass all closed.

Editor’s note: The growing communities near Madison had even more restaurant openings and closings, but this roundup is focused primarily on Madison.