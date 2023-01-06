Madison restaurants in 2022 had tight focus — and sometimes, limited hours

× Expand Robin Shepard Interior of Borough and a turkey reuben. The Borough opened, with owner Gaston Solis at the taps, left, and a turkey reuben, right.

“Is it open?” This is the question most frequently on my mind these days when thinking of a restaurant. Not necessarily “Has it gone out of business?” but “Is it open when I want to eat there?” There are Wednesday through Sunday dinner-only restaurants now, like Fairchild. Graze, which used to do a bang-up lunch service, now opens at 5 p.m. The list goes on. Remember when it seemed crazy that the old Sophia’s bakery on East Johnson was open only on the weekend?

COVID has been incorporated into the new normal, not with masks and hand sanitizer (once ubiquitous on entry, or even at each table, now not so much) but with these limited hours due to ongoing staffing hardships and, in some quarters, clientele that has not gone back to indoor dining.

Every opening is an adventure, but 2022 was without a debut as ambitious as last year’s The Harvey House — not in Madison, at any rate. Seven Acre Dairy Co. in nearby Paoli, a big project that incorporates a hotel and microdairy as well as a restaurant and a cafe, will likely not open for dining until February (the cafe is open for business but currently the dining room is available only to hotel guests). Sadly, 2022 was marked by closings, sometimes of well liked businesses that couldn’t staff properly and couldn’t make a profit on the hours that they could manage to be open.

Known knowns

The more anticipated openings of 2022 came from restaurateurs already established with other Madison-area eateries. Jacknife, a fast-casual, seemingly franchise-ready sushi and bowl spot in the redeveloping East Wash corridor, came from Jack Yip and Tanya Zhykharevich, owners of Red, and it epitomized the trend of approachable, takeout-ready options.

Linda Falkenstein Two loaded bowls from Jacknife. Lei’d Back poke, left, and the Baja strip steak bowl, at Jacknife.

Turn Key, from the folks behind the Settle Down Tavern, borrowed a page from the Muskellounge and made a game room a highlight; the menu centers on upscale snacky plates and drinks and few entrees — another trend. It’s in the former Pasqual’s on East Washington — that chainlet is now down to two locations, Verona and Middleton. The new Middleton Pasqual’s is the former Pizza Brutta space, but it’s less a new restaurant than a site change for its Hilldale location.

More upscale than Jacknife or Turn Key, Amara — from the team behind Merchant and Lucille — opened, after an extensive redesign, in the old Pasqual’s-Hilldale. The theme is “coastal Italian,” which Eater proclaimed “one of the biggest restaurant trends of 2022.” Again, there’s a brisk post-pandemic focus to the menu, with six entrees and a handful of pasta dishes joined by lots of shareables in the form of “spuntino” (snacks), starters and several varieties of bruschetta.

The Ready Set, from the owners of the Brothers Three in Madison, brings pizza, burgers and other takeout-friendly options to Oregon. The same team also opened Good Company at the Pioneer Pointe golf course — the latter with an expansive menu of contemporary American dishes that, at last, looks like something from before the pandemic.

Liliana’s closed, but chef Dave Heide remodeled the Fitchburg building to open two more casual eateries in its place. Ollie’s serves comfort food — bowls, mac ’n cheese, pizzas and smashburgers — with an extensive vegan menu. St. Charles Station, serving the New Orleans food that Liliana’s was known for, will live in the other half.

Fill’er up

The concrete bunker behind a chain link fence on the corner of North Street and Commercial Avenue was uncovered and remodeled to reveal its origins as a filling station — and to welcome customers as Northstreet, a unique new outpost for three existing businesses to expand as quasi second locations: Cafe Domestique, Bloom Bake Shop and Young Blood Beer Co. The three share seating space in the fashion of a public market or food court.

Linda Falkenstein Exterior of Zippy Lube Coffee. Zippy Lube Coffee: gas station becomes neighborhood doughnut shop.

And Zippy Lube Coffee opened in a former gas station (and oil change business) on North Sherman Avenue serving coffee, doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches and fried chicken. It serves a northside neighborhood just as starved for some element of hip as it is for fried chicken.

Good news

Some beforetimes restaurants that looked like they were down for the pandemic count finally reopened in 2022, from State Street’s Naf Naf Grill to Middleton’s longtime favorite Vin Santo. Steenbock’s On Orchard came back after a long shutdown with a more approachable menu than its fine dining slant upon launch.

Hot Pot 608 opened on University Avenue with all-you-can-eat hot pot and (sorry, Homer Simpson) a two-hour time limit at your table. Dagu Rice Noodle opened at 604 University Ave., most recently briefly the home of Yummy Noodle but before that Crave Coffee and a host of other operations.

Some long vacant sites were occupied: SASS opened in the old Merci (originally Field Table) on West Mifflin. The Borough Beer Co. opened on South Park Street in the former Rockhound brewery, which was one of the first closures of the pandemic.

La Taguara, the Venezuelan restaurant on the east side, opened a second location, La Taguara Bar & Grill, in the old Pizzeria Uno on Crossroads Drive. A second Madison outlet of the Milwaukee-based poke spot FreshFin opened at Hilldale.

And the Madison area got its second Brazilian restaurant when Tucumã opened in Middleton.

For those of you playing along at home

The establishment on Odana Road formerly known as The Nile, and then as The Nile Bakery and Restaurant when it came under new ownership in 2021, made a more distinct branding shift with a rename to Petra Bakery & Restaurant.

Taza, from former Nile (and Lulu’s) chef Mohammad Hinnawi and former Lulu’s (and Casbah) owner Sabi Atteyih, opened in Middleton in the old Compadres. Compadres has moved to the former Hody Bar.

Kyle Nabilcy Tacos and drinks from Bandit on a table. Bandit Tacos finally came to be in 2022.

Bandit Tacos opened in the former Porter space at the depot on West Wash. Chef/owner Gil Altschul initially conceived of these as two separate businesses, but shifted this year to the taco concept in the original coffeehouse space.

Crescendo closed its Monroe Street branch to focus on its Hilldale location and next door neighbor Bloom Bake Shop announced it would expand into the space. Likewise, when Lake Edge Seafood closed, next door neighbor The Muskellounge made plans to adopt the space and expand food offerings.

On Monona Drive, Rossi’s closed; North Shore Pizza and Subs opened in its place, while nearby Mishqui, a Peruvian restaurant, opened in the former Rosie’s Bakery. At Colonial Corner, Jade Mountain Tea closed; the Bubbling Teapot opened. After a short stint on East Johnson, Hone closed, replaced by the sandwich-y Hot Lunch. Forward Craft Beer & Coffee took over the former Barriques on Atwood Avenue. Big Sur Cantina opened in the former Martin O’Grady’s near West Towne. Hurts Donuts in Middleton closed; it looks to be the new home of Trio Ramen.

The state of State

There is new life on State Street, but things look a little rough around the edges with vacant storefronts and some worn interiors, and there’s little in the way of destination restaurants like the long-lost Husnu’s, Chautara, Deb and Lola’s or the Ovens of Brittany. Diamond’s Cafe, a cozy southeast Asian spot, opened, and Sookie’s Veggie Burgers brought vegetarian-only fare back to State for the first time since Peacemeal. Peacemeal? Anyone?

The original Grace Coffee in the old Sacred Feather closed; Tartaria Juice Co., a local juice maker, is opening there. Mirch Masala moved from State Street into a former Pizza di Roma on the west side; downtown, Sabores Fusion Grill opened in the old Mirch. Red Rock Saloon took over the old HopCat, as its former West Johnson address is being redeveloped as yet another towering campus-area apartment building.

Awi Sushi, the only Wisconsin outlet of a small Colorado chain, came into the short-lived PBJ Deli. Pure Green, a juice and smoothie chain, arrived, as did an Auntie Anne’s (a pretzel franchise you may know from your last visit to a mall), sharing space with a Jamba Juice. On the other hand, State Street’s Five Guys closed.

Farewell

Several classic favorites closed their doors permanently. The last of the University Avenue supper clubs, Smoky’s Club, bowed to redevelopment. Brasserie V closed, citing ongoing staffing difficulties; Eldorado Grill closed, citing the pandemic in general.

Linda Falkenstein Exterior of the Nau-ti-gal in winter. The Nau-ti-gal closed this year.

The Naut-i-Gal went out of business after closing for the 2021-22 winter; the owners are considering selling to a developer who intends to build apartments, but the town of Westport plan commission, neighbors, historic preservationists and environmentalists have questioned the plan.

On Willy Street, Lao Laan-Xang and the original Roman Candle both closed. (The Atwood Lao Laan-Xang and the Middleton Roman Candle remain open). Doc’s Smokehouse closed (West Towne), as did Monona Garden (Monona), and Buckingham’s (campus).

Ale Asylum, the taproom of which had remained quietly open pending a hush-hush sale of the brewery, finally closed when the sale fell through. The whole operation, near the Dane County Regional Airport, is for sale or lease.

The building, according to a real estate listing, is “pristine.”