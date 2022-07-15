× Expand Bob Hemauer Jordan Dierks, dishwasher and sometime cold side cook

Jordan Dierks, 15, got a job as a dishwasher and cold-side cook at Bar Corallini in May. Although this is his first “official” job, he has helped out at his uncle and aunt’s restaurants in Minneapolis when he has visited over the summer. He is going to be a sophomore at East High in the fall, and he plays basketball and soccer. His smile seems to be permanent and he speaks with an easygoing lilt — if the waves in Lake Monona were bigger, it would not be hard to imagine him as a surfer.

Why did you get a job in a restaurant?

One obvious reason is I wanted to make money. But I also like food, and I like making food. Or at least being around food. And a lot of that came from my aunt and uncle, but I think it's an obvious way of helping. It’s not changing the world. But eating food at a restaurant can make your day a little bit better. Just helping with that is kind of nice, I think.

What do you do at work?

I wash dishes. I also work the cold station, making antipasti and I'm going between the two and helping on the line. I like to watch people and learn what to do, so I can help in any way possible.

What was it like to get promoted to making food?

I felt great. I was very happy that they trusted me with something like that. And I was a little bit surprised, because I like it's not like I was doing bad or anything, but it's making food. And it goes directly to the people. And I wasn't really expecting it.

What was the first dish that you made for a customer?

It was crostini, a piece of bread with arugula, mushrooms, ricotta, and stuff. And I showed it to the dude that was training me just to make sure I didn't mess it up. I was a little nervous that I did. So I put it up. Then I was like, “That was easier than I thought it would be.” At first I didn’t watch the people eat [the food I made]. But the sous chef [told me], “I love to watch people eat my food.” And I started looking after that. It's awesome.

What do you like about your job?

I really like the people I work with. That's most of it.But I also like getting into the groove of doing the work. That's always a good feeling. Because there are times when you can be working and drifting off a little bit and thinking about different things. That's not really the way to be good. But there's a [different] mindset, where you're getting things done and not really thinking about anything, and then your break is worth it.

What are the people you work with like?

They're very, very straightforward. Like most restaurant people. They're also very, very nice to me. I was surprised how nice they are. Even though I’m 15, and a dishwasher, they treat me with the same respectI felt very welcome. They would be nice to most people in my position, but their arms wouldn't be as open if somebody had less enthusiasm . I want to be there. I try to make it clear.

Have you ever been stressed out at work?

There have been times when I fell behind a little bit and been like, “oh, this is not good.” But the only way to respond is to just keep working. Talking about it is not going to help.

What’s one thing you’d like to tell people who don’t work in restaurants?

Everybody in our restaurant has an interest in making your meal good. That's the one commonality. They want to make your meal enjoyable and it starts from the top, from the chef. That's why I wanted to work in restaurants. Everyone at Bar Corallini has that interest, and that’s why they do what they do.