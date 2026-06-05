Marigold Kitchen brings waterside dining to Brittingham Boats

× Expand Susan Kaye Clark Heine, left, and Kristy Heine, in their new food cart at Brittingham Park, June 2026. Marigold Kitchen's Clark and Kristy Heine, and their dedicated, longtime staff, are branching out.

The sun was shining, the temps were in the high 70s and there was a lovely breeze coming off Monona Bay. What could possibly make this early June day on the patio of Brittingham Boats any more perfect? How about tacos for lunch from Marigold Kitchen? Made from Vitruvian Farms mushrooms, black beans, avocado salsa, cilantro and pickled onions, and prepared onsite in the restaurant’s brand new food truck, they were every bit as good as what diners have come to expect from the restaurant’s popular downtown spot on South Pinckney Street.

Expand Judith Davidoff Tacos from Marigold Kitchen food cart Tacos taste even better by the water.

In exciting news for Madison, where waterside dining is rare, Marigold will be serving food, coffee and bakery out of its food truck at Brittingham (701 W. Brittingham Place), all summer, Thursdays through Sundays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

On Tuesdays, the truck heads to Wingra Boats, 824 Knickerbocker St., during the same hours.

Clark Heine, who owns Marigold with his wife, Kristy Blossom Heine, has known Tyler Leeper, president of Madison Boats, since high school. Clark says Leeper invited him to offer food service out of Wingra's kitchen last year after Bloom Bake Shop decided to discontinue offering Tuesday morning coffee and pastries there.

Clark says the response was very positive, piquing his and Kristy’s interest in finding other waterside spots.

“We thought that the city really needs more of that, but in an accessible way,” he says. “Where you can ride up on your bike or make a day of it, go out and paddle. An hour paddle may turn into a day of hanging out by the water.”

It’s the vibe Leeper wants. “Our mission is to connect people to each other and to the lakes,” he says. “That’s what we work on. We don’t work on renting boats. When we had the chance to work with Marigold, to bring quality food and service, we knew we were meeting our mission. People come together around food.”

The food truck offers sweet as well as savory options including berry french toast sticks (brioche, fresh berries, pepito granola, pastry cream, powdered sugar, pure Wisconsin maple syrup), a breakfast sandwich, and the baja burrito (chorizo, scrambled egg, cheddar, sweet potato; spiced pepitas, black beans, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, salsa verde, flour tortilla).

The “Daybreak Tart” on June 4 featured roasted tomato, market asparagus, fresh mozzarella, and fresh thyme. And there are specials: the seasonal lemonade the same day was strawberry lemonade and the special salad featured strawberries, candied pecans, pickled onions, avocado, parmesan, and champagne vinaigrette. There are also juices, coffee drinks (including cold brew and rotating drink specials), and pastries.

Clark calls 2026 “the year of expansion” for Marigold. This spring Clark and Kristy moved their catering operation to 1511 Williamson St., where they eventually plan to also offer retail service. The new catering digs have given Marigold “room to breathe,” says Clark, and the ability to branch out, which also provides growth opportunities for their dedicated staff.

“Some of our staff have been with us for two decades,” says Kristy, noting Marigold is turning 25 this year. “To be able to offer them this opportunity is a feel-good moment.”

[Editor's note: This article was corrected to note that Tyler Leeper and Clark Heine have known each other since high school, but both did not attend Memorial High School.]