Masked marvels

I feel like starting this roundup of restaurant news with the words “Things continue.”

The biggest change will be that face masks will be mandatory in Dane County come Monday, July 13, and that goes for restaurant dining, inside and out — that is, customers must be masked on their way in and out of the restaurant, even if on the way to an outdoor table, and if moving about the restaurant to visit the rest rooms, for instance. Masks don’t need to be worn once seated. Many area restaurants had already required this, so the order levels the playing field, in some sense.

Gib’s, which had to scuttle its plans to reopen for cocktails by reservation only when bars were ordered last week to halt indoor service, has shifted to serving on its patio, 4-10 p.m. Tues.-Sat., by reservation only. Tables are for 2-4 persons or 4-6 persons and can be reserved through Resy. To-go cocktail kits and growlers are also available, and food is snacky — popcorn, Nutkrack and pickled eggs — until Grampa’s Pizzeria next door reopens. That’s slated for July 16.

Fresco has reopened for the first time since the pandemic hit. Dining is Thursday through Sunday, outdoors in the rooftop sculpture garden that is part of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art; reservations are available through OpenTable and are strongly suggested, as there is no place for diners waiting for a table to stand (though if you do pop in, you can go downstairs and be texted when a table opens up). Calling the evening’s dining due to inclement weather will be made by 2 p.m. and the restaurant will contact those with reservations to reschedule.

Ogden’s North Street Diner is also opening for the first time since the pandemic hit. Beginning July 10, takeout and patio dining will be available. According to a Facebook post, only one party at a time will be allowed in the small space to place or receive orders.

Gates & Brovi has announced it will be opening for the first time since mid-March. The target date is July 27 and the restaurant will be phasing in takeout, dine-in and new patio seating.

Heritage BBQ and To-Go, Fitchburg, is set to launch its patio dining under a big white tent on July 10. The operation, at 5957 McKee Road, was formerly Heritage’s catering headquarters but during COVID-19 has been doing double duty, serving takeout like brisket and pulled pork by the pound, family meals, a killer burger, and sides like a market salad, pork cracklin’ mac ‘n cheese and Jo Jo potatoes.

Madison Burger Week has begun. This year, it’s two weeks, running through July 19. Hosted by Isthmus, Burger Week has always been a benefit for the River Food Pantry, but this year it’s also highlighting the inventive fare of 40-some area restaurants in a time when they need your support.

Many restaurants have gone above and beyond to highlight products from local farmers, as with Brasserie V’s Summer V burger, which has Highland Spring Farm grass-fed beef and Straight Forward Farm lamb in its patty, topped with an heirloom tomato from Don’s Produce. Several other eateries forgo the beef, or mix meats: there’s a gyro burger from Athens Grill, a pork belly burger from the Avenue Club and a bacon and pork burger from Jordan’s Big 10 Pub. There’s even a burger that’s topped with SPAM from Union Corners Brewery (don’t worry, there’s also ground chuck, brisket and short rib inside the bun). There are also several “burger-inspired” entries; see the complete list at madburgerweek.com/burgers.

Non-meat eaters will find a salmon burger from the Boathouse Bar, a plant-based “Beyond” burger from Boston’s, a black bean quinoa burger from Everly and a vegan jalapeno popper burger from the Green Owl Cafe. Dine inside, dine outside, or take your food to-go; then vote via the website so we can crown the 2020 burger champion.

Chabad of Madison, with Lubavitch of Wisconsin, has begun Chabad CAREs Kids Wellness Initiative, a program to provide free, daily kosher breakfast and lunch to any family in Wisconsin that has kids under age 18.

Food items fulfill USDA requirements and might include challah, chocolate babka, potato kugel, hummus and bagels, but also cereal, cole slaw, mini pizzas, tuna and chicken nuggets. A fresh produce box is also included.

Orders for each week must be in by the Friday prior, by 4 p.m. Next week’s meals should be available July 14 or 15. To register, fill out a form or call Rabbi Avremel at 608-535-9770. Pickup is at 1722 Regent St. Currently, the program will run through August 30.