A new restaurant from the team behind Sardine is in the works

× Expand Linda Falkenstein A building on Lakeside street is reddish brown brick with store windows on the first floor and apartment-like windows on the second floor. The building at 336 W. Lakeside St. is part of a small commercial district in the mostly residential neighborhood.

A long-awaited new restaurant from John Gadau and Phillip Hurley, the chef team behind Sardine and Gates & Brovi, is in its early planning stages.

Hurley confirms that the team is just beginning to develop the concept for their next restaurant in a building at 336 W. Lakeside St. that currently houses Cronometro Bicycles. The building has been owned by P J Squared Properties LLC since 2021. That LLC was formed in March 2020 with Hurley as the registered agent.

Gadau and Hurley first entered the Madison restaurant scene in 2001 with Marigold Kitchen, a breakfast and lunch spot on South Pinckney Street. That was followed by Sardine on Williamson Street in 2006 and Gates & Brovi on Monroe Street in 2012. The two were named James Beard Award semifinalists for “Best Chef: Midwest” in 2013 for Sardine.

There had been talk of their opening a fourth restaurant, when COVID hit in March 2020. Marigold Kitchen, Sardine and Gates & Brovi closed entirely while Hurley and Gadau waited to figure out what restaurants would look like on the other side of the pandemic.

The team sold Marigold Kitchen in 2021 to longtime employees Kristy Blossom Heine and Clark Heine.

Lakeside Street, located south of Monona Bay, is in a mostly residential neighborhood of smaller bungalows. The small retail area near the railroad tracks includes Lakeside St. Coffee House, Silver Rose Vintage, bang salon, and Heartpath Acupuncture Center as well as Cronometro.