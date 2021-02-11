“Old fashioned” packages tied up with string

× Expand State Line DIstillery State Line Distillery adds atmosphere to its hot drink kit with a classic campfire mug.

As we face a cold Valentine’s Day weekend, the idea of an elegant cocktail kit from a bar or restaurant with a staff that knows spirits makes sense. If you’re not someone who stocks a full bar or, for that matter, keeps any spirits around the house, yet loves an old fashioned or a Negroni with your meal from time to time, the kit makes sense. It’s the same reason a meal kit or a knitting kit can make sense: You don’t end up with a ton of leftover ingredients that you’re never going to use again.

Plus, kits are fun. The bartenders set you up with great brands, and they always have the one weird product you don’t have. One thing though, alcohol regulations mean you have to pick cocktail kits up in person and show identification. While curbside pickup is usually available, home delivery is not possible.

As you might expect, the cocktail experts at Merchant have a wide range of cocktail kits on hand. Drink kits available (pre-order only) include The Regret, the Cold Lang Syne (winner for “ingredients you don’t have on hand” including pomegranate molasses and dehydrated lemon wheels), and a maple old fashioned made with Wisconsin maple syrup. Merchant will also whip up a custom kit for you; email info@merchantmadison.com to talk it over with a bartender.

Likewise Merchant’s sister restaurant, Lucille, features pre-order for kits including favorites like the Pink Chimney and the house margarita. And, like Merchant, the staff at Lucille will custom-make a kit for you; email info@lucillemadison.com.

All draft cocktails are available as kits to-go at Mint Mark, and you can also order a bag of Mint Mark ice pebbles. You won’t have to worry about it melting on the way home this weekend, at any rate. Mint Mark’s kit menu includes classics like martinis and old fashioneds, and also the Midway Pear (not only a winner for “ingredients you would need to buy” but also “drink recipe you don’t have”).

For Valentine’s Day only, Brasserie V is featuring a “Red Velvet” sparkling cocktail kit for two, with Lindemans’ Framboise raspberry lambic beer and a split of Domaine Chandon Brut sparkling wine. Pre-order only for pick up on Feb. 11-13 (as of this writing, they’re still available).

Gates & Brovi has drink kits sized for one or two persons to go along with a daily meal. Bring home the kit for an old fashioned, Cosmo, whiskey sour or whiskey ginger beer; or larger kits for Negronis and a “classic” Manhattan, which comes with bourbon. Wait...we’re in Wisconsin. I thought Manhattans were made with brandy. What’s not classic about that?

Greenbush Bar has a couple of cocktail kits still on hand: the poetic Autumn Relief and the Hiemal. The Autumn Relief features the bar’s housemade fig, tawny port and amaro syrup. Kits at Greenbush must be ordered 24 hours in advance.

The Nitty Gritty has a big selection of crowd-pleaser cocktail kits available from all of its three locations: campus, west side and Sun Prairie. There are several bloody Mary styles, plus margaritas, palomas, mules, and of course old fashioneds and Manhattans.

State Line Distillery has a wide variety of kits available featuring its own spirits, most in two sizes: one for about six drinks; another for 12-16 drinks. You can buy the east-side distillery’s premium ice, too. On the other end of the spectrum, State Line even has a hot drink kit with its own Aquavit; add a couple State Line-branded classic blue enamel campfire mugs for good measure. You must schedule an appointment for pickup.

Yahara Bay Distillery has kits available for pickup at its Fitchburg headquarters: rum and coke, gin and tonic, and old fashioneds. And J. Henry & Sons, out in Dane, has kits, too: Contactless “porch” pickup is available Thursdays 4-7 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from noon-6 p.m.; call ahead (608-846-4116) to order. J. Henry will set you up for crafting old fashioneds, mint juleps, Whiskey Mules, Brown Derbys and even a Gold Rush.

Lastly, if your favorite restaurant isn’t listed here, check online or give them a call. Maybe your favorite drink comes in a kit after all.