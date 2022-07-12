One Dish: Banzo’s chicken shawarma platter

× Expand Bob Hemauer

One of my favorite things is pausing my day and sneaking out to have a solo lunch. Enjoying restaurant food alone in the middle of the day always makes me feel like I’m getting away with something vaguely mischievous. One spot in my regular rotation is Banzo on Sherman Avenue, and the reason is the shawarma chicken.

Chicken thighs are seasoned, slow-cooked and served sliced. They are consistently tender with a thin bark of spices, including turmeric, cinnamon and cardamom. I order the shawarma in platter form, which means it’s served with a little salad, majadra rice, pita and Banzo’s excellent tahini-rich hummus. I cannot think of a time that I have ordered this dish and not been pleased. Do yourself a favor: Add a side or two of zhug (green chili hot sauce) and take the whole operation across the street to Burrows Park and enjoy a quiet lunch looking at Lake Mendota. It’s a perfect mid-day escape before tackling another Zoom meeting.