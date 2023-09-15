One Dish: Crispy noodle lad na from Hot 'n Spicy

× Expand Tommy Washbush

Tucked behind the ramen aisle at Viet Hoa Market, 4602 Monona Dr., is the hidden gem Hot ’n Spicy. An unassuming Laotian restaurant with limited seating, Hot ’n Spicy serves entrees including pad thai, fried rice and pho, and while you can’t go wrong with any of them, the one dish I keep coming back to is the crispy noodle lad na.

Lad na is a classic saucy noodle dish with a variety of vegetables, and Hot ’n Spicy takes it to another level by throwing those noodles in the fryer. The result is thick yet crunchy – the absolute perfect condition to soak up that delicious brown sauce. The saturated noodles add a satisfyingly dense and chewy textural component. I get my lad na with tofu and a mere one-star spice rating (so not very hot or spicy). It can also be made with chicken, steak, shrimp, or a combination of the three. The dish comes with carrots, onions, scallions, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, egg and a lime wedge to complete the sour, salty, sweet and spicy flavor profile.

I usually get it to go since they don’t skimp on the portion size, and it can easily become three meals for me. The components come packed in different containers, so they don’t become soggy before you’ve had a chance to dig in.