Courtesy Mint Mark Apple Photos Clean Up Mint Mark's Earl Grey crème brûlée.

After a long extravagant meal at Mint Mark's airy new location on East Washington Avenue, the sight of the Earl Grey crème brûlée’s beautiful torched top was what I needed to rally for one last round. To my delight, cracking into the dish revealed a complexity of flavor beyond that of a standard crème brûlée. The custard is crazy smooth, with delicate, sweet, perfumed notes of bergamot alongside the rich egg yolk. The flavor of the Earl Grey tea does not take a back seat; it's the star of the show. Flakes of sea salt adorn the glassy top — crown jewels that complement the dish's floral flavors with a savory note.

The dessert exemplifies the restaurant's focus on creative ingredients and French cooking techniques. Earl Grey’s been a recent flavor trend and here lends an interesting twist on a classic. There's no feeling as satisfying as breaking into that top crust for the first bite. I just wish it regenerated itself after every spoonful so I could hear the sound again.

Mint Mark's menu rotates with the seasons, meaning there's no telling how long the crème brûlée will be available. I'd tell you to get over there and share it with those you love, but between you and me, this crème brûlée is enough to keep you company all on its own.