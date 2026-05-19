One dish: Frozen pepperoni pizza at Fraboni’s Italian Specialties

× Expand Jason Joyce Fraboni's frozen pepperoni pizza.

The pepperoni used on the frozen pizza produced by Fraboni’s Italian Specialties, the deli located on Owen Road, just off Monona Drive, might cause you to finally leave the meager, dime-sized slices used sparingly by grocery store brands behind forever. These are majestic circles of spiced sausage, laid out in an overlapping pattern and blanketed with a mixture of mozzarella, Swiss and provolone cheeses.

There’s so much cheese you can’t even really see the pepperoni, except for when the cook casually leaves a slice peaking out on the edge of the pie, almost like a taunt. “You want pepperoni? How about this for pepperoni?”

Unlike other frozen pizzas, which are appropriately relegated to ill-advised late-night snacks or tight meal windows between soccer practice and piano lessons, Fraboni’s pizzas can make for a real meal, especially if you select an assortment of olives or an artichoke salad from the deli counter. Even better: grab some cannoli and a bottle of chianti.

Yes, there are other varieties of pie, but it’s with the pepperoni that the Fraboni family really separates itself from the competition.