One Dish: Hand-pulled noodles from Hotco Noodles

Hand-pulled noodles from Hotco Noodles.

Lovers of hand-pulled Chinese noodles have a far east side option now that Hotco Noodles has opened a stall inside Global Market and Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Road. Most dishes start with a springy, toothy tangle of la mian, wheat noodles. The owners of Hotco come from the Sichuan region of China and also market a Sichuan Crunchy Chili Sauce, which makes an appearance in the Dan Dan noodles, a pretty dish with ground pork that comes topped with peanuts and six crunchy bunches of bok choy. The heat of the Sichuan pepper is laid back here; if you’re looking for intense lip-numbing mala, talk to the staff when you order. (A recent order of “medium” spice was fairly tame, though “mild” might still be best for newbies.) Noodles also come topped with stir-fried beef, chicken, shrimp or tofu, but the true noodle lover may not need anything at all — it’s all about the perfect bite of the chewy noodle. A generous portion of noodles alone is $11; other dishes $14-$16.