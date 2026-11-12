One dish: Indie Coffee’s classic waffle

× Expand Jason Joyce The classic waffle at Indie Coffee.

Indie Coffee, 1225 Regent St., gets its name from its owners’ (Barrett and J.J. Kilmer) love of indie rock music. The walls feature screen-printed posters for shows like Destroyer at the Catacombs and WSUM’s Party in the Park. But at 7:30 a.m. on a recent Saturday, the young staff was rocking out to Frank Sinatra. “If you could use some exotic booze, there’s a bar in far Bombay!”

This particular week, I decided I could use one of Indie’s classic buttermilk waffles. Given the shop’s proximity to the UW campus, I got up early to score a small table at the front of the shop, with a window view of the Atmospheric, Oceanic and Space Sciences building.

I’ve been eating this waffle for some 20 years and each time I pause to admire it before digging in. Indie’s is a Belgian waffle, thick and fluffy with a thin, crisp crust, featuring deep pockets that hold melted butter and syrup. It’s simultaneously satisfying and light, leaving you full, but not too full. The initial plan is to take it slowly, but before I know it, I’ve downed 75% of the thing.

The menu features more adventurous versions: Red & White, with strawberries and whipped cream; cranberry walnut; and The Works, with chocolate chips, walnuts, strawberry sauce and whipped cream. But I stick with the classic buttermilk, which is just the thing with a hot cup of coffee and a newspaper or magazine.