One Dish: The Nocino at State Line Distillery

× Expand Full Pour Media State Line Distillery's nocino walnut liqueur.

In the happier times that preceded the COVID era I diligently searched for a favorite amaro — that rich bittersweet herbal liqueur that Italians savor after a night of good talk and good food. And I found nothing that rivaled my go-to preference for tawny port. That judgment was abruptly upended a few weeks ago when the dog and I stopped at State Line Distillery, 1413 Northern Court, for her nightly biscuit and my nightly cocktail. I tried the newly released Nocino, and, friends, I have to tell you that a big goofy smile spread across my usually stern face. This was good! It had a long rich finish with no alcohol burn at all. The Italian original is made from unripe green walnuts from the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy. The State Line version is made from unripe green walnuts from Madison’s west side, harvested by State Line production manager Mark Anunson and his two sons. There are four Nocino cocktails on the State Line menu, all crafted by house mixologist Mike McDonald. I haven’t got past the Simple Serve: Nocino on the rocks with a pinch of salt and a lemon twist. Founder John Mleziva cautions the Nocino is a “limited release” and will run out. If you’re looking for something else special, be aware that State Line released a second batch of its single-malt whiskey on Dec. 21. McDonald’s special cocktails include the Gioello Nero, which is made with the whiskey, yellow chartreuse, black lemon bitters and, yes, State Line’s Nocino.