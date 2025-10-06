One Dish: Pineapple sage at Imaginary Factory

× Expand Tommy Washbush The pineapple sage cocktail at Imaginary Factory. Someow it all works.

As a newly transplanted eastsider, I’ve been looking for a go-to bar since August. Mickey’s is closest, Harmony is cozy, and State Line is classy, but in terms of offerings and aesthetics I found my best fit at Imaginary Factory, 1401 Northern Court, with its inventive cocktails and unique interior.

I first stumbled upon IF on Halloween a few years ago, and was instantly captivated by the place. It felt like a secret club, and the all-white interior and purple lighting make it look like the set of a sci-fi movie. Something else stuck with me: the pineapple sage cocktail with its intriguing sage foam.

“Sure, sage foam. Sounds disgusting,” I said to myself, and promptly ordered one. The subtle froth blends perfectly with the pineapple wine soda, cutting the sweetness and adding some sophistication.

Owner Hastings Cameron says the drink was born when he acquired a huge pile of sage, and didn’t know what to do with it. After a couple experiments with sage simple syrup, he added some methylcelullose and xantham gum and turned the syrup into a substance he describes as “like Flubber.”

The drink is sweet with a hint of tart, and the sage foam balances it all out. To be honest, I’m not entirely sure why I like it so much, I think it’s just weird as hell and the fact that it works anyway keeps me coming back for more.