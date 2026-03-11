One dish: Vegetable fried rice at Tokyo Sushi

× Expand Liam Beran Tokyo Sushi's vegetable fried rice.

I regret to say I walked by Tokyo Sushi, 1133 Williamson St., every day for about six months — in part because subconsciously I always thought it was just a house — before finally deciding to enter the restaurant.

The sushi and hibachi, I found out, are both solid. But my favorite dish on the menu ended up being the unassuming vegetable fried rice. Unlike standard takeout fried rice, it eschews peas and small carrot chunks for a weightier suite of vegetables — broccoli florets, zucchini, carrot discs and thick-cut onions. Basic principles of a good fried rice are also spot-on: The soy and sesame sauce blend is potent, but not too salty, and the rice is soft but not soggy. And though I found there’s certainly some grease to the rice, it’s not so much that you worry about your arteries clogging.

Even at a steeper price, I’d still recommend it. But at just $10 for a heaping plate of rice (and a bowl of complimentary miso soup), it’s a steal that can easily be stretched into two or three meals.