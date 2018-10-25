Openings and closings

Open

The Globe has opened at 309 N. Henry St., most recently housing Taqueria 3 Amigos (which moved to Winnebago Street) and once upon a time home to Red and White Hamburgers. This time the small space is focused on Indian street food and several other global favorites. The Indian menu includes bean soup, samosa, bhajji (a fried patty similar to a croquette), several curries and lassi. The other specialties include Korean barbecue, soba noodle salad and dumplings.

The Heights Kitchen, a new locavore restaurant at 11 N. Allen St., is now open. It is affiliated with the Underground Food Collective.

Closed

Bistro Honda, 1865 Northport Drive. The Japanese fusion spot opened in February on the lesser-seen side of the Northside Town Center and closed last month.