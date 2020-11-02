Openings and closings

× Expand Ancora will be opening a new location in the former Manna Cafe site. Remodeling is happening now. May take a while with such a small broom.

Are you a stress eater, or do you lose your appetite when you’re stressed? Either way, here are some bits of news you can use.

For the stress eaters, glad tidings — Gates & Brovi will be opening for takeout and curbside pickup starting Nov. 4. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Gates & Brovi had been planning a reopening with in-house seating this summer, but postponed plans following concerns about rising numbers of COVID cases. In August, though, owners Phillip Hurley and John Gadau told Isthmus they continued to see opening Gates & Brovi for takeout-only as a possibility.

Ancora Coffee announced it will be taking over the former Manna Cafe space at 611 N. Sherman Ave. Manna closed at the end of June, due to COVID-19. Ancora is currently doing some remodeling to make the interior match its cafes on King Street and University Avenue.

Robinia Courtyard will be closed until Nov. 8 while it creates a “dome village” in the courtyard. Seatings will be by reservation.

Osteria Papavero, buoyed by forecasts of good weather this week, is reopening its patio (reservations are available). It’s also going ahead with its annual “Offal Week” this week. Order online for takeout or delivery or call 608-255-8376.

For those who don’t eat when stressed, well, here are places you won’t be able to eat at anyway.

Graze announced it was closing on Nov. 1, after a positive COVID-19 test result. The restaurant will be closed for an unspecified time to “rest and plan for a healthy and safe return.” Sister restaurant L’Etoile announced it will also close for staff testing and plans on reopening Nov. 11.

Ogden’s North Street Diner will be closing for the winter; its last day of service will be Nov. 8. According to a message on Facebook, the diner will reopen “near the spring of 2021. Our plan is to return with our full staff when weather and virus conditions make it feasible to do so.”

The Tip Top Tavern, one of the last area restaurants to reopen this spring, closed for the winter on Oct. 30. Its website says it will reopen “in the spring of 2021.”

And Pasqual’s Cantina will be shutting its East Washington location for the winter. It joins Mickey’s Tavern, the Ohio Tavern, Porter, the Avenue Club and Fresco in announcing winter closures.