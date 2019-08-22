Devil in the details

× Expand Amy Stocklein The double-smoked andouille sandwich is messy, but tasty.

Little touches can take on outsized significance in a restaurant. Preserved tomato or pickled onion can draw a diner toward one item over another and even back for another visit. They’re how a restaurant shows who it is and why it’s different. Elements that could be skipped, but that the kitchen cared enough to make.

To look at the menu, you’d think 107 State has that nailed. Many dishes offer some inviting element, like hatch chiles on a turkey burger, or the tantalizing possibility of an undetailed “green sauce” on a sandwich filled with salumi and provolone. But the restaurant has been spotty at delivering on those promises.

The location — 107 State Street — has recently housed the Capital Tap Haus, the Wisconsin Brewing Tap Haus and the Freiburg Tap Haus (which closed this spring). Nathan Mergen, former general manager of Capitol ChopHouse, and Bernie Caputo took over the space and have given it possibly the least evocative name in a string of bland names.

The dining room is woodsy and modern, clean and welcoming, with cool-toned wood planks on the walls, a long bar, comfy-looking deep booths and a shady sidewalk patio.

The dinner menu is a mix of pricier items (double-cut pork chops, sirloin with Tuscan olive oil and fries, haddock) and the accessible (burgers, sandwiches), plus vegetable sides. Appetizers include meatballs, salads, even a half-pound of bacon. No particular dish announces itself as the clearest representation of the restaurant’s vision, which the owners have described as “simple food, prepared with care.” There are certainly indications of that care and skill.

I had genuinely good food at 107 State. The 107 Butter Burger is damn near unseemly in its juiciness and brawny flavor. A salad with burrata, beets and arugula benefited from a tingle of heat, thanks to a dusting of piment d’espelette. The double-smoked andouille sandwich is a messy but tasty carnivorous Jenga of sausages, sliced lengthwise and layered with a little more mustard, barbecue sauce, and creamy slaw than necessary. The fries are crisp and tender, richly spiced and deeply browned (though on another visit they were over-fried beyond even the hint of a tender, starchy middle).

An almond-crusted haddock was firm and sweet, served with julienned zucchini and summer squash skillfully coaxed into a silky, savory tangle with a faint touch of heat. Even a simple arugula salad, though on the verge of being over-dressed, was peppery, crisp and pleasantly salty from a generous tumble with parmesan. A hot peach cobbler boasted a crunchy browned topping and firm fresh peaches, plus a rich dollop of mascarpone and whipped cream. None of us had any business eating cobbler after the burgers and fries we’d already consumed, but, helplessly, we just kept dipping our spoons back in.

These high points suggest that 107 State could be relaxed and satisfying, with welcoming food that doesn’t aim to challenge but to offer a well-made surprise here and there. There are plenty of microbrews on tap, from unthreatening Spotted Cow to a more bracing O’So Infectious Groove Sour, and the wine list is more varied than it has to be, with several sparkling options and an emphasis on Italian reds that makes sense for the menu. In another thoughtful touch, every one of those wines is available by the glass.

But the restaurant struggles with nailing the details. On one visit, we waited in a sparsely populated restaurant for a half hour for the first dish to appear. The kitchen eventually sent out a complimentary beet and arugula salad to apologize for the wait, which makes you wonder why they didn’t just send out the arugula salad we’d ordered. The shrimp poached in Pernod cream with preserved tomato never appeared at all. A recommended jambalaya turned out to be unavailable too, as was dessert of any kind. You may find items on the lunch menu out of commission, too, leaving you with only a few, too-similar options.

The very items that catch a diner’s attention on the menu often fail to show up on the plate — a salad missing its pickled onions, no caramelized onions on a burger.

This inconsistency gets in the way of some promising food. But if the restaurant can find its footing and live up to its best moments, I’d like to see what it becomes.

107 State

107 State St.; 608-630-8184; 107state.com;

4 pm-10 pm Mon.-Tues., 11:30 am-2 pm and 4 pm-10 pm Wed.-Fri.,11:30 am-10 pm Sat.; $7-$26; State Street entrance is accessible.