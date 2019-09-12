I guess I’d rather be in Colorado

× Expand Candice Wagener Loaded tots with spicy queso are a hit.

Brewpubs are the restaurant of the moment. They’re everywhere. But how does one set itself apart from the others? Boulder Brewpub in Verona has taken as inspiration the beauty and architecture of Colorado.

As someone who has visited the Centennial State several times, I can affirm that Boulder Brewpub hits the mark on atmosphere. High ceilings, large windows and natural wood throughout create a casual Colorado feel. The only thing missing is the view of the mountains. But Boulder Brewpub has passed over other obvious ways to distinguish itself — and pay homage to its namesake.

The restaurant has an extensive beer list, with 24 tap lines that change regularly (the current list can be found on its Facebook page). Why not specialize in Colorado labels, of which there are plenty? The taps carry an interesting selection of beer but only a few were from Colorado. (Boulder Brewpub has hired a brewmaster to make its own beers, but no movement on that front as yet. A restaurant representative says it is still waiting on federal licensing.)

Nobody outside of Colorado talks much about Colorado-style pizza, but it does exist. The crust is hand-rolled and has a thickness between New York and Chicago styles. Its defining feature is its braided edge, designed so a mountain of toppings can be loaded onto the pie. The brick-oven pizzas at Boulder Brewpub aren’t labeled as Colorado-style. They lack the braided edge, but they do emulate this style in every other aspect. The Wisco Porker was full of pork in all its glory: bacon, Canadian bacon, pepperoni and Italian sausage. As I bit into the slightly chewy, slightly doughy crust, I wondered why the restaurant missed an opportunity to highlight something singular — theoretically “Colorado-style” pizza.

The rest of Boulder Brewpub’s menu looks like menus across the country. Familiar appetizers, burgers and sandwiches, tacos, and a few pasta dishes and entrees round out the menu. Although it follows the formula of national chains, Boulder Brewpub is locally owned and the only one of its kind.

Appetizers were hit or miss. The loaded tots, which were surrounded by a creamy, oozy, slightly spicy homemade queso, sprinkled with bacon bits, scallions, shredded cheddar, and drizzled with sour cream, were a definite hit. But both the frickles (fried pickles) and cheese curds were soggy, lacking the satisfying hot crunch I crave from fried foods. The dipping sauces in a wide variety of flavors were the saving grace here. I enjoyed the cucumber ranch, nicely speckled with dill, and avocado ranch, naturally buttery from the avocado with a tangy, slightly salty twist.

Burgers and sandwiches make up a good part of the menu. The Eggs-actly the Same burger was juicy and biting into the over-easy egg delivered pleasurable, oozy yolk. The thick-cut bacon and aged cheddar made it even more delicious.

A spicy chicken sandwich was almost perfect — crunchy, and set off with a combo of avocado slices and that glorious housemade queso — but I would have liked more spice on the chicken.

The reuben, on the other hand, fell short, with little flavor and very large pieces of corned beef, which made the sandwich hard to manage. The side of fries also fell flat, as they were limp and unseasoned. The better choice for a side here is the kettle chips, which are crisp and salty.

I applaud the restaurant’s selection of five salads and five protein add-on options, giving diners who prefer lighter fare a fair amount of choice. Unfortunately, my grilled pineapple salad had an explosion of tortilla crisps and very few greens for its base, and the grilled pineapple salsa was underwhelming. However, I was pleased with my choice of steak, cooked medium rare, on top, and the chimichurri dressing had intense herb and garlic flavor and some welcome kick. Other proteins are grilled Cajun shrimp, salmon, seared ahi, and grilled or crispy chicken.

For dessert, the campfire s’mores lava cake looks the part of a showstopper, with a perfectly toasted marshmallow swirl drizzled with dark chocolate sauce. But I couldn’t discern the “smoked chocolate” the cake was supposed to be filled with, which would have enhanced the flavor of the graham-cracker cake.

Boulder Brewpub’s atmosphere and location are a good match for the younger professionals who are starting to call Verona home, or commute there for work. Boulder’s extracurriculars — trivia nights, live music, dinner and tap takeovers, and Badgers game day shuttles should add to that draw. But Boulder needs to be, well, bolder — with not only better execution on some of the dishes, but a sharper focus on what makes this spot the Boulder Brewpub and not just the brewpub down the street.

Boulder Brewpub

950 Kimball Lane, Verona

608-845-3323; boulderbrewpub.com

Hours: 10 am-2 pm Sun. (brunch), 11 am-9 pm Sun.-Thurs., 11 am-10 pm Fri.-Sat.

$5-$20