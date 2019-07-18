Paint the town

× Expand Laura Zastrow Tower of power: The $19 burger is divine.

The new Hotel Indigo on East Washington Avenue, across from Breese Stevens Field, preserves the old Mautz Paint factory. The name of the hotel’s restaurant, Palette, is a fun nod to the building’s history and a pun too, of course, with its subtle reference to one’s taste buds. The restaurant’s stylish interior is also a tribute to the building’s history, with a mural of colorful paint cans; a paint can motif continues as part of the menu’s graphic design.

Walls of sleek leather booths could be overwhelming, but big windows let in an abundance of natural light. The kitchen is fully exposed to the dining room, which is always a treat.

Palette has a nice offering of starters. Mushrooms stuffed with herbed cream cheese and breaded in panko, then sprinkled with Parmigiano-Reggiano, were exquisite little bites, satisfying and without that heavy feeling you get from traditional deep fried mushrooms.

Achiote pork nachos were presented beautifully, intricately layered with crisp tortilla wedges, black beans, fresh jalapeno pico de gallo, aged cheddar, and slow-cooked, shredded achiote-seasoned pork, drizzled artfully with a habanero vinaigrette. Unfortunately, the pork was cold and much of the cheese unmelted. These could have been delicious with more time under the broiler.

Other equally rich appetizers include lobster bites, lump crab meat, and a plate of thick-cut bacon (a highlight I later tried at breakfast).

Palette has a focused entree menu of steaks and seafood. If you appreciate a good steak, give Palette a try. There’s a nice selection of cuts including tenderloin, New York strip, and the coveted bone-in ribeye. All steaks are 21-day dry-aged; this breaks down the collagen in the meat, creating a buttery texture and imparting richer flavor. The 16-ounce New York strip was incredibly good, though I’d love if Palette would take the leap and age to 45 days — or more.

The kitchen’s strength with beef carries over to the burger which — at $19 — I noticed immediately. This burger definitely falls into the heavyweight division. Commit to holding on tight. The 10-ounce housemade patty is a combination of brisket, strip loin and top sirloin. But that’s not all: Hook’s five-year cheddar provides a satisfying tang, arugula some peppery bite, and a mound of expertly caramelized onions and ripe heirloom tomato slices add to the overall juiciness. The flaky Clasen’s bun manages to encompass all of this without much slippage. This burger was divine, and the side of hand cut fries with a Spotted Cow beer cheese fondue for dipping is pure genius. Is it worth $19? Compared to some pretty mediocre $12 burgers I’ve had, it would certainly seem so, although part of me still balks at the cost.

Mahi mahi was less successful. The unexpected combination in the pineapple chorizo chutney served underneath and the handful of Vitruvian Farms microgreens over the top were pleasant, but the fish itself was overly salted. The highlight of this dish was the roasted carrot ribbons served on the side, flavorful and crisp.

As a hotel restaurant, Palette also serves breakfast. The morning menu includes savory favorites like egg sandwiches, standard breakfast combos, and such sweet indulgences as French toast. I like to test the merits of a breakfast spot on its poached eggs, so I went with the two egg breakfast. The yolks were perfect, but overall, the eggs — served in a soup cup — weren’t properly drained and I lost much of that beautifully oozing yolk into the pool of water below. Thick-cut bacon was a high point, but the breakfast potatoes were bland and slightly undercooked. Maple butter toast was simply triangles of wheat toast with a side of butter that appeared to have maple syrup mixed with it. With a $14 breakfast, I want a little more finesse than something I could whip up at home.

Palette is a sure shot if you’re looking to experience good steak, and its cocktail menu is full of exotic, Instagrammable beverages. The atmosphere is hip yet comfortable, the service accommodating and friendly. But the prices call for near perfection. Tweak the game in the kitchen and train less experienced servers on fine dining and Palette is a contender for a date night hot spot.

Palette Bar & Grill

901 East Washington Ave.; 608-455-8520; palettegrill.com

6:30 am-10:30 am and 4 pm-midnight Mon.-Thurs., 6:30 am-10:30 am and 4 pm-1 am Fri.,

7 am-11 am and 4 pm-1 am Sat., 7 am-11 am and 4 pm-midnight Sun., with dinner served until 10 pm Sun.-Thurs. and until 11 pm Fri.-Sat., with late night menu kicking in thereafter.

$5-$53