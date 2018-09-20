Make an evening of it

× Expand Graft: Paulius Musteikis A special date night enjoying the chef’s tasting menu at Estrellón (paella valenciana shown) ends with a jaunt to Graft for a Profligate Potation.

When’s the last time someone asked you out for dinner? For some reason, this classic date night standby seems a bit outmoded in 2018. Perhaps the rise in online dating is to blame — a recent survey from OkCupid found that only 7 out of 10,000 messages suggested “grabbing some dinner.” It makes sense — when you’re taking a chance on a total stranger, a lower-stakes meeting over coffee or a cocktail might be more prudent. Plus, millennials are still broke as hell, and dinner is expensive.

Still, it can be fun (and dare I say romantic) to share a meal with someone special, whether it’s a promising new crush or a milestone anniversary. That’s why I’ve become a proponent of two-part dates. Working in two stops adds interest and shows your sweetie that you put some thought into the evening, and if things go south, it provides a natural stopping point so you can cut and run gracefully. For your consideration, I’ve curated a list of date night “experiences,” organized geographically and thematically. Your results may vary, but these spots have never let me down.

Romance is of course subjective, but anything French is always a safe bet. With the lovely lakefront Sardine and the cozy homestyle bistro La Kitchenette within walking distance of each other on Williamson Street, this is a natural pairing for a memorable date. With rustic wood accents, gleaming tile and a gorgeous view of the lake, the bar at Sardine (617 Williamson St.) is a perfect spot to start the night with east coast oysters and a glass of wine (both offered on special for happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. daily). If all is going well, head up the street to the cozy, kitschy little house at 805 Williamson St. On Tuesday nights, La Kitchenette offers a date night deal for two that includes a bottle of wine, two entrees and two desserts. The food is comforting, unpretentious and always delicious.

If you’re looking to explore the Atwood area, start your date at Mint Mark — the very best cocktail bar east of the Yahara River. The stylish, intimate restaurant at 1929 Winnebago St. can get busy at night, but if you’re lucky you can snag the spot in the window. I’m partial to the Penicillin, a tart and spicy cocktail made with ginger, honey, lemon and scotch. On Thursdays after 10 p.m. the restaurant offers an incredible fried chicken sandwich on an obscenely buttery biscuit. (Yes, it’s a little late for a traditional dinner, but we’re breaking the mold here!) After sharing a small plate or two, head up the street to Players Sports Bar, 2013 Winnebago St., for a nightcap and a game of ping pong. Not only is the beloved dive bar a neighborhood gem (with great burgers if you’re still hungry), but it’s also a great way to test your new date — I wouldn’t trust anyone who doesn’t love Players.

The urban sprawl of Madison’s west side is almost aggressively unromantic, but you’ll impress your date if you take them to Le Tigre Lounge at 1328 S. Midvale Blvd. Famously a favorite of director David Lynch, it’s a perfect place for classic cocktails and quiet conversation. Taquera El Jalapeno, an unassuming little restaurant a few doors down in the same strip mall, is similarly charming — slide into one of the gorgeous, intricately carved wooden booths and enjoy some of the best Mexican food in Madison.

Campus-area hangouts tend to cater more to the party crowd than to amorous couples, but as a student I always liked to go to the Blue Velvet Lounge, 430 W. Gilman St. It’s sort of classy-trashy (in a fun way), plus the booths are intimate, the lighting is nice and the key lime pie martini is undeniably great. Even better, it’s just a few steps away from one of the absolute best campus-area eateries, Paul’s Pel’meni, 414 W. Gillman St., which serves delicious Russian dumplings until 3 a.m.

For a truly special experience, Chef Tory Miller’s Spanish-influenced Estrellón, 313 W. Johnson St., offers a tasting menu for two. It changes seasonally and showcases the best of the tapas-style restaurant. One of the only true tasting menus in town, it’s a splurge at $90 for two — a good value for eight courses. On a recent evening, standout selections included the iconic tortilla española with house-made aioli, gulf shrimp in a remarkable sherry vinegar sauce, and traditional paella with shrimp, clams, chicken, chorizo and wonderfully crispy rice. (Bonus points to any date who knows to suck the brain out of the prawn like a true Spaniard.) The best part of the meal is dessert — a transcendent, impossibly moist Basque cake with blueberry compote and rich sour cream frozen custard.

This date is such an experience that it almost doesn’t need a pairing, but a meal this decadent calls for a digestif. To finish the evening in style, head over to Graft, 10 N. Carroll St. In addition to having one of the best wine selections in town, bartender Scott Anderson has created a fantastic cocktail menu, and his crowning achievement is the Profligate Potation — a refreshing marriage of lemon-infused vodka, Mathilde peche and balsamic reduction. It’s so good, it might restore your faith in love.