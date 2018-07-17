Think pink

× Expand Kyle Nabilcy

Summer drinking in my house is a fairly continuous drip of what we call Pink Drink. It’s a 50/50 mix, more or less, of grapefruit juice and Campari, and let me tell you, it makes just about any heatwave tolerable. Nothing about it is inherently tropical, but it feels right to drink pink in the summer sun.

In fact, summer is kind of an exercise in pink, when you think about it. There’s the pink of a properly cooked burger or steak, the pink of the smoke ring on barbecue, the pink of unprotected shoulder skin, the pink of hibiscus beers.

Do not come at me, beer drinkers whose Reinheitsgebot hackles go up at the thought of flowers in your beer. All ingredients are beautiful if the beer they make is good, and I’m not here to trade in stereotyping or beer-gendering. I will drink a pink beer all the live-long day if it’s good, and so will my friend Laurie, whose passion for all things hibiscus leads me to always holler at her any time a new hibiscus beer crosses my radar.

I’m fairly certain the first hibiscus beer I had was Vintage’s Hibiscus Saison. Along with Jinja Ninja, Hibiscus Saison was an early favorite of mine from the Vintage lineup. It’s a nice, easy-drinking beer, neither blandly novel nor one of those highly acidic modern American saisons. It’s on tap this week at the west side brewpub on Whitney Way.

Most of the hibiscus beers I’ve enjoyed over the years have come from beyond the state border. My favorite of all hibiscus beers to date is Roselle from Minnesota’s Fair State Brewing Cooperative. It’s easily my favorite kettle-soured beer, a category that has the tendency to underwhelm. But Roselle is brisk and tart and, of course, pink as any good hibiscus beer should be. I’d had it a number of times in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and it was the first Fair State beer I bought when that brewery started distribution in Wisconsin in spring.

My friend Laurie’s hibiscus hero comes from another out-of-stater, Chicago’s Revolution Brewing. Rosa is the name, and rather than being puckery tart or aggressively hoppy, it’s sweet and malty with a subtle floral character. I know I just said any good hibiscus beer has to be pink, and this one isn’t, but I swear I’m not throwing shade at Rosa. I’d face a heap of scorn if I did.

Anyone and everyone who has any sort of appreciation for hibiscus beers is going to want to pay attention to upcoming releases at the Funk Factory Geuzeria Taproom. A new version of Meerts, called the Eastsider, is scheduled to be unleashed on the fourth weekend of this month. And let me tell you, it is all-caps pink.

The Eastsider Meerts is a collaboration with Matcha Tea Company, named after the hibiscus and schisandra berry tea blend Matcha makes. Anthony Verbrick, owner and general manager at Matcha, provided me with a sample bottle as well as a little sip of the Eastsider soda on tap at Matcha.

He said the hibiscus and schisandra berry -- both of which are quite pink -- steeped in the Meerts for well over a month, which accounts for the deep jewel-tone hue. The resulting beer starts with Meerts’ modest pucker and jumps to exhilaratingly sour in a hurry. At the tail end of the sip is a subtle but recognizable tea character, a sort of botanical juiciness. Porch drinking begs for a beer like this.

In addition to the bottle release, Verbrick said he expects to pour a small draft quantity at Funk Factory for its annual pre-Great Taste party. I can’t imagine it’ll be the only pink beer to be found that weekend.

I’m starting to stumble on more hibiscus beers. Boulevard’s Hibiscus Gose was on tap at Dexter’s recently; that Gatoradey thirst-quenching quality that appears in gose was definitely present. During the Chicago trip I wrote about recently, the Face Melter hibiscus IPA from Burnt City seemed to be named with a sense of irony. It wasn’t particularly aggressive, nor was the hibiscus excessively dominant. It was an average IPA with a little bit of botanical zip and a strong malt balance.If you’re the kind of guy who needs a super-aggro name to assuage your manliness over the prospect of ordering a beer with flowers in it, let me just say you’re missing out. And come on, how many hibiscus-print shirts did Tom Selleck wear on Magnum P.I.? Have you see that guy? Hibiscus beers are for everyone. Think pink.