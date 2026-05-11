Three State Street tea cafes are quite different

× Expand Tommy Washbush The sign at Le C's Patisserie & Tea House

State Street is the epicenter of bubble tea in Madison.

Three of the latest entrants are located within a block of each other, on either side of State Street’s intersection with Gorham Street. And while you can get tea at any of them, there are differences — and a lot more on the menu than just tea.

“Tea in a bucket”

Le C’s Patisserie and Tea House, 411 State St.

The dark walls and exposed tin ceiling seem to hug the visitor entering Le C’s Patisserie and Tea House. Edison bulbs with coiled glowing filaments give the space a warm, stylish atmosphere. Wooden tables and chairs line the wall opposite the service counter, though it’s as common to see people popping in to order drinks to-go as it is for customers to drink their tea inside. If you prefer the efficiency of electronic ordering, there’s a kiosk near the door.

Le C’s menu features a wide variety of teas, from oolong to matcha to thai tea, as well as classic milk tea — you should be able to find whatever Asian cafe drink you want. If you’re with a group (or just very thirsty) you can even order “bucket tea,” the largest size (most run over $10 but are probably meant to be split). Each drink is customizable. Ice and sweetness level can be tweaked, and toppings (tapioca pearls, taro, popping boba, even a creamy “cheese top”) can be added.

The cafe also boasts an expansive selection of pastries you can grab yourself with tongs from an illuminated glass case in the center of the restaurant. Many of these items are savory, often featuring pork floss or chicken, but others are sweeter, with red bean or sweetened cream cheese. More extravagant chilled treats are found at the front of the store, like a matcha basque cheesecake, cake rolls, or mousse shaped into an adorable little mango.

Prices range from $4 for a less expensive pastry to $11 for a bucket of tea. Bring your friends for that. A regular milk tea is $5.

Le C’s is affordable and tasty. It’s a convenient place to stop in for a quick bite or drink: service is usually fast. Le C’s also has a Middleton location at 7601 Elmwood Ave.

× Expand Willow Rueckert-Gardner A fruit crepe at Ellipse.

Keyword: crepes

Ellipse Coffee & Crepes, 430 State St.

The large window is perfect for people-watching on State Street and the dining area is snug and neat. White floors and tables are punctuated by black accents and exposed beige brick. Artificial plants add a pop of green to the space. “Coffee makes everything better!” declares a playful sign on the wall. And who could disagree?

The drink menu is enormous, with coffee (including Turkish coffee), smoothies, shakes, teas, matcha, hot chocolate, and even mojitos. Ellipse may not have everything, but it gets close. Ellipse also maintains a modest chilled pastry case with a selection of muffins and macarons.

The main event, though, is made-to-order crepes (both savory and sweet). Add to that waffles, sandwiches and toasts. The savory menu includes avocado toast, lox, and even pizza toast. The sweet menu offers an array of different topping options for waffles and crepes and the star may be the fruit crepe, piled high with different fruits, chocolate drizzle, and a creamy vanilla sauce. That’s just on top. The inside of the crepe is layered with more rich chocolate.

Ellipse is a versatile cafe with its more substantial meal options, but also a good stop for a late-night shake or just a simple coffee.

× Expand Tommy Washbush The dessert display at Little Sweet.

The one with spaghetti

Little Sweet, 313 State St.

Little Sweet looks minimalist from the outside, but inside, it’s maximalist. Cosmic mid-century modern light fixtures illuminate many knicknacks. An intricate paper cherry blossom tree sits in the corner; white and pink is the name of the game here. Chalkboard menus adorn the plain white walls, but a posted QR code allows for online ordering as well. Each table bears a small sign indicating whether it’s been recently sanitized. If you like tidy spaces, Little Sweet’s dining room is for you.

A glass case of cakes and other chilled sweets augments a broad menu of savory dishes and tea. The food ranges from snacks to full meals: avocado toast and crab rangoon appear next to plates of spaghetti and roast duck.

On the drink menu, the classic milk tea makes its usual appearance alongside smoothies, yogurt drinks, and pots of hot tea. Beverages can be adjusted in terms of sweetness, or dressed up with boba, fruit jelly, and cheese foam. I loved the plum drop, a specialty tea drink — sweet and tart, with tangy lemon notes and crunchy pieces of fruit replacing the usual tapioca pearls.

As it’s open until 10 p.m., Little Sweet is just as good for a dinnertime visit as a quick drink stop. While most people do seem to take advantage of the expansive tea menu, you might come here for a savory dinner or late night snack for a reasonable price; all entrees are $13-$14. n