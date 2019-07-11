Pop-up wine bar

× Expand Carolyn Fath Ashby

State Street has a new spot to grab a glass of wine: Vom Fass, 127 State St. The specialty shop sells a variety of vinegars, oils and spirits from absinthe to Armagnac — as well as wine. And while the store offers shoppers a trial sip from its bulk containers, there’s previously been no way to have a longer sit-down with Vom Fass’ specialties.

“Now people can enjoy what we sell by the glass and not have to take it home first,” says owner Ashley Morrison. “We’ve been here four years, but we didn’t realize until recently that [legally] we could do this.”

A new sidewalk cafe with wood slat tables and wicker chairs has sprung up at the corner of State and Fairchild, across from the main entrance to the Overture Center.

A recent selection of wines by the glass included three reds, three whites, a rose and a sparkling moscato d’Asti, variously from California, France, Germany and Italy. Wine is also available by the carafe.

Cocktails are being added this week — a bourbon old fashioned and a margarita, says Morrison. Morrison says he would like to keep the mixed drinks to what’s on his menu, but patrons are welcome to have a scotch or cognac or any other liquor that Vom Fass sells. Shrubs, non-alcoholic refreshers made by mixing sparkling water with drinking vinegars like Vom Fass’ calamansi elderflower, are also available.