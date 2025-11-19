Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Madison

× Expand Megan Watson/Unsplash A roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and a mini pumpkin. Thanksgiving dinners skew traditional, but there are options.

It’s not been a good year so far for folks who’ve been hit hard by job losses, the government shutdown, and especially the disruption in SNAP benefits. Fortunately caring members of the community want to share the harvest so everyone can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal. There are various drop-in meals on the holiday, and advance sign-ups for pickup or delivery options.

First Congregational United Church of Christ-Madison serves the traditional Thanksgiving meal via delivery or pick up at the church on Thanksgiving between noon and 3 p.m. RSVP required; call 608-233-9751 or go here by 5 p.m. Nov. 20 to place your order.

Slice's Bar & Grill serves a pay-what-you-can traditional Thanksgiving dinner either carryout or dine-in; either way you must call the bar at 608-243-6925 by Nov. 21 to reserve a meal. Dine-in serving time is 4:30 p.m. Check Facebook for updates.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, hosts its traditional free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No RSVP necessary.

Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Road, is serving Thanksgiving dinner at noon; RSVP required at 608-244-6181.

Luke House, 310 S. Ingersoll St., hosts a Thanksgiving meal from 3-4 p.m.

Delta Beer Lab’s community Thanksgiving is a traditional turkey dinner served cafeteria style, from 3-5 p.m. The first 150 people to call Delta at 608-640-4500 or register here will be prioritized for food, others will be admitted after.

The Cardinal Bar is hosting “Not Your Family’s Thanksgiving Dinner” from 5-10 p.m., pay-what-you-can.