A wine destination in Fitch

× Expand Natural Intuition Photography A group of people around a large table with a stove in the foreground. Tom Loup of Vino Veritas talking to participants in September's Icons of Piedmont wine dinner at Four Winds Farm.

Jay Hutchinson had driven past Four Winds Farm many times while house-hunting in Dane County and was curious about the property. An enormous barn appeared to be recently restored and he saw considerable activity surrounding it. He sent the owner, MaryAnn McKenzie, a cold email simply asking, “Can I stop by and know more about what’s happening here?”

Today, Hutchinson is the director of sales and marketing at Four Winds Farm, an event space that’s been increasing its food, beverage and educational offerings.

The restored 8,900-square-foot barn at 5735 Adams Road in Fitchburg has three distinct spaces (loft, library and kitchen) with open beams, a soaring ceiling, and a central atrium that fills the space with light for classes, small groups, and larger happenings.

Since opening in 2020, Four Winds has hosted a winter holiday market, art classes, pop-up dinners, cooking classes, agricultural workshops, and musical performances. Now Hutchison, a sommelier who also has an extensive background in fine dining, has brought new focus to the food and beverage offerings.

“It’s been a complete change in the last 18 months since I’ve been involved,” says Hutchinson. In response to Wisconsin's change in the “wedding barn” laws beginning in 2026 (requiring the event spaces to get liquor licenses), Four Winds decided to pursue an alcohol license and focus on “high-quality, locally sourced product, frequently from Wisconsin or the Midwest” for events such as weddings.

“Four Winds Farm is a space where guests celebrate once-in-a-lifetime moments, and they deserve something special and unique for the occasion,” says Hutchinson.

Monthly pizza nights on the farm, which run from May to October and utilize local ingredients, were elevated with new beverages. “You might see a menu that includes a Four Winds Farm spritz that blends Italian vermouth with a Midwest-sourced persimmon liquor, half-bottles of Chianti Classico from a historic winery, local beers brewed with hops grown on the property, and more.” Pizza night isn’t alone; at the farm’s annual winter market, “you might try a Verte Chaud (hot chocolate with Chartreuse) or cider from a neighboring orchard with a bit of J. Henry bourbon.”

Hutchinson’s passion for wine, which he calls “the ultimate agricultural product,” inspired the launch of a wine club and an increase in wine-related programming, including tastings with visiting wineries and wine and food pairing events. Last month, the Icons of Piedmont Wine Dinner, an upscale five-course dinner and wine pairing, was held in the dining room area with its fireplace and soaring windows. On Oct. 31, a five-course dinner from chef Evan Dannells of Cadre will feature wines from the Bordeaux winery Château Brane-Cantenac.

Hutchinson also wants to make sure Four Winds holds events at various price points — on Oct. 13 the Fall Food Truck Festival at Four Winds (organized by the farm’s event coordinators, Kinzie Bender and Cassie Palinkis), features local food trucks from savory to sweet and two mobile bars, along with family activities like face painting and a scavenger hunt; the Driftless Ramblers will provide live music.

Birds & Bubbles on Nov. 15 pairs 16 sparkling wines chosen by Hutchinson and Madison sommelier James Juedes with fried chicken from Madison’s Butterbird.

Four Winds typically holds two food-oriented classes per month; upcoming in October is a sourdough bread class and a macaron decorating class.

The farm part of Four Winds Farm focuses on permaculture and regenerative agriculture. This means an emphasis on perennial crops that work well in Wisconsin’s ecosystem and protect pre-existing features of the landscape such as the oak, maple and walnut forests native to the land. A small herd of Tunis and Cheviot sheep grazes in the pastures; they’re used for wool and meat, with at least two of the herd purchased by Dan Fox, chef-owner of Madison’s Heritage Tavern. Beehives have been established. During growing season, Four Winds sells eggs from its chickens and produce from herb and vegetable gardens onsite.

New Glarus Brewing Company, among others, purchases hops grown at Four Winds Farm, and visitors to festivals or events at Four Winds are encouraged to wander through the hop yards.

Four Winds Farm “is not looking backwards,” says Hutchison, describing the owners as “more risky and forward-looking. Hops are not an easy crop to grow in Wisconsin, but they want something they believe in and that’s good for the land.”