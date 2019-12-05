Five menswear shops in Madison, Wisconsin

× Expand August

Some men like shopping and favor the latest looks. Other men find shopping an evil necessity and prefer someone else to do it for them. Either way, Madison men look their best when they adopt a few items and ideas from these five shops. They were the top vote-getters in our 2019 reader poll in the category “men’s clothing boutique.”

1. The institution that is Jazzman has clothed Madison’s movers and shakers for more than 40 years. The store stocks a mix of trendy and classic, playful and preppy. Bow tie and suspenders? Check. Wild paisley shirt? Also check. From suits to fun socks, Jazzman will put a little be-bop into a man’s wardrobe. 340 State St.

2. Hive is a menswear store with a difference. The store carries an impressive selection of both men’s and women’s casual and active attire and fully embraces this city’s aesthetic. Hive tries to stock brands that want to do good. “Most labels in the outdoor industry pledge to act ethically in terms of their stance on environmental and labor issues,” says co-owner Troy Kattreh. 1904 Monroe St.

3. Context’s selection of modern classics is impeccable. Often the clothes are from American companies that take a sustainable approach. 113 King St.

4. Journeyman Co. founder Todd Christiansen says that fast, cheap fashion isn’t his thing. That’s evident from the high-quality versions of sporty and outdoorsy Midwestern-wear stocked in his Middleton Store. Brands are often American-made and not available at other retail shops in the area. 7525 Hubbard Ave., Middleton

5. August isn’t just a clothing store. It doubles as an event space from time to time. At any time, August is a shop with street fashion-smarts and a hip-hop bent, featuring many brands not often seen away from the coasts. You find a big selection of shoes here as well. 414 State St.