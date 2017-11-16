Gifts for the cook

Cooking has always been a favorite pastime for my whole family, so vetting kitchen gifts comes easily. However, be aware of where your chef is at in his or her culinary “career.” The sky’s the limit when you’re gifting a newbie; creative thinking is necessary when it comes to the experienced cook who already seems to have everything.

Cuisinart Smartstick immersion blender

We’ve had one of these in our house for over 13 years and it’s in the top five of our “most used tools.” It’s a must-have for making soups because you no longer have to deal with pouring batches of hot liquid into a blender — you puree right in the pot! It also makes short work of frozen beverages like smoothies. Add the chopper attachment to whip potatoes or chop nuts. These take up less space than a blender and come in a variety of vibrant colors.

Cost: These start at about $35 for the basic model and can go up to $100 for one with accessories and attachments

Where: Orange Tree Imports and Sur la Table

Instant Pot

Gone are the days of multiple appliances taking up counter space. At the risk of sounding like a late-night infomercial, this do-it-all machine is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, warmer and saute pan all in one! Prep, program and forget about it until it’s time to eat.

Cost: $150

Where: Sur la Table

Cookbooks

There are some great cookbooks giving a nod to the Midwest, and these should please any cook (even the armchair kind). The New Midwestern Table (Clarkson Potter) by Amy Thielen makes old-world cooking new again, like pot roast with pistachio salt and beet-pickled deviled eggs. The Osseo diner The Norske Nook (yes, it also has a branch in De Forest) inspires with luscious photography in The Norske Nook Book of Pies and Other Recipes (University of Wisconsin Press). This one will make you long to take a day off just to bake. Life in a Northern Town (Wisconsin Historical Society Press) highlights Mary Dougherty’s culinary adventure moving from St. Paul to the tiny Bayfield Peninsula, and how she aimed to recreate her family’s favorite ethnic dishes while incorporating local ingredients.

Cost: $30-$35

Where: Orange Tree Imports

Beer Cap Maps

Speaking of pride of place, our state provides a nice surface area for displaying all those nifty beer caps you’ve accumulated over the years from...cooking, right? Created by two Madisonians, Steve Latham (below left) and Jesse Darley, the maps are made of laser-cut wood or now a version out of metal, and are not limited to Wisconsin. Shapes of all other 50 states, the U.S. and even other countries are available, dotted with holes for displaying themed (or not-so-themed) bottle cap collections. Gift it along with Beer Bites: Tasty Recipes and Perfect Pairings for Brew Lovers (Chronicle Books).

Cost: Beer Cap Maps, $29-$75; Beer Bites cookbook, $25

Where: The Kitchen Gallery, beercapmaps.com

Charles Viancin silicone lids

Silicone is certainly trending in the kitchen; it’s non-stick, durable, temperature-resistant (hot and cold) and easy to clean. These lids go one step further by adding style. They come in a wide variety of sizes and fun shapes like banana leaves, sunflowers and tomato tops. Providing an airtight seal on glass, stainless steel, wood, plastic, and more, these are a happy alternative to that annoying plastic wrap, which often clings to nothing but itself.

Cost: $5-$20

Where: Orange Tree Imports

Foodie tree ornaments

These may not be a functional gift for a cook, but they’re a neat way to celebrate the love of cooking. These glass ornaments add elegance to a tree and might even make you hungry. They range from breakfast pancakes to avocado toast, bruschetta, macarons and even a selection of cooking tools. The vintage popcorn machine is my favorite.

Cost: $10-$30

Where: Sur la Table

Gourmet foods

Chile Crunch, a condiment that will quickly add some kick to your meal, has been flying off the shelves at the Kitchen Gallery. Also popular are the Rancho Gordo heirloom beans from California, with varieties you won’t often find at the supermarket — Vaquero, White Tepary and Mayocoba are favorites. Locally, Chef K. Clark creates beer jelly with flavors like American pale ale and smoked porter. These even work as glazes over roasted Brussels sprouts. Your life may never be the same.

Cost: Chile Crunch, $12; Rancho Gordo beans, $7.25; Chef K. Clark jelly, $6

Where: Chile Crunch, The Kitchen Gallery;

Rancho Gordo beans, Willy St. Coop and The Kitchen Gallery;

Chef K. Clark jelly, Orange Tree Imports