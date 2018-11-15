Fancy, yet frugal

× Expand UNIQLO cashmere gloves, Fisher space pen, and wine decanter.

The “average” American spent nearly $970 during last year’s holiday shopping season, according to the National Retail Foundation, and this year’s retail sales are predicted to be even higher. If that seems a bit beyond your reach, don’t worry — the corporations and rich folks who got tax breaks this year will be sending out checks to the rest of us any day now.

For those unwilling or unable to blow nearly an entire month’s rent on gifts, do not despair. You can still find lovely — even luxurious — things for your loved ones without going (deeper) into debt. To be cursed with champagne taste on a beer budget is one of life’s great injustices, but if you’re good at shopping, anything is possible. For your convenience and consideration, here is a curated list of useful, aesthetically pleasing gifts that look like they might be expensive — but are actually not!

Espresso maker

If you know people who still use a countertop drip coffeemaker, change their lives forever with this Italian-made Bialetti stovetop espresso maker. It’s an upgrade in every way — the coffee is far more concentrated and flavorful than with other brewing methods (just add hot water if it’s too strong and you have yourself an Americano!). Plus, the pot is simple to use and, importantly, it’s way less annoying to clean than a French press. It comes in four sizes.

Cost: $30 and up

Where: Tellus Mater, 409 State St.; Sur La Table Hilldale.

UNIQLO cashmere

Have you ever rubbed your face on cashmere? Highly recommended. Finer and softer than regular sheep’s wool, this fancy fiber (which comes from fancy goats!) is also lighter, stronger and warmer. Cashmere pieces can easily cost hundreds of dollars, but the popular Japanese clothing brand UNIQLO offers cute and functional cashmere accessories (hats, scarves, stoles) at an affordable price point. Best of all, they come in 12 fun colors and the styling is unisex.

Cost: $30 to $50

Where: uniqlo.com/us/en/home

Wisconsin Candle Company

Everybody loves scented candles. But the cheap ones tend to smell like air fresheners (and are supposedly bad for indoor air quality), and the nicer ones can easily cost upwards of $50. The Wisconsin Candle Company, based in Waunakee, has you covered with all-natural, hand-poured, small-batch candles made with soy wax, which burns cleaner than paraffin. Plus, they come in delightful Sconnie scents like brandy old fashioned and Northwoods bonfire.

Cost: $18

Where: Brick and mortar store at 119 W. Main St. in Waunakee; also sold at 70 stores around Wisconsin.

× Expand The Hysteria line from Happy Socks.

Happy Socks

Socks seem like a horrible present when you’re a kid, but at a certain age people come to realize the truth: Socks are the best gift in the world. Happy Socks, a Swedish brand known for wild and colorful designs, has lovely things for feet of all sizes. Current limited edition lines feature prints inspired by The Beatles and Andy Warhol. The Hysteria line is particularly fun and glamorous.

Cost: $12-$18

Where: Nordstrom Rack, 7349 West Towne Way; Anthology, 230 State St.

Wine decanter

Anyone who enjoys drinking wine should own a decanter. It’s true that not all bottles need decanting (pop and pour wine tends to be the norm these days), but it never hurts — and it adds flair. The point is to expose the wine to oxygen, which improves the flavors (especially with inexpensive wines) and ensures a more consistent pour. There’s no need to spend hundreds on fancy crystal — just get something clear (not etched) that feels good in the hand and looks nice on the table.

Cost: $30-$40

Where: Total Wine, 400 West Towne Mall

Space pen

A handsome writing instrument is a must for any serious person. Instead of dropping hundreds (or even thousands) on a Montblanc, check out this bright and shiny “space pen” from Fisher. Literally developed for NASA and used aboard the first staffed Apollo mission in 1968, this baby works underwater, in zero gravity, at any angle (even upside down) and is good from -30 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Perfect for the impending climate apocalypse.

Cost: $19

Where: Office Depot

Baggu bag

An “it’ bag that doesn’t cost a fortune? Yes, thanks to Baggu, a California-based company that specializes in simple, stylish totes made from superstrong ripstop nylon. With a construction inspired by the humble plastic grocery bag, these functional and fashionable pieces come in three sizes and an array of beautiful colors and patterns. Buy a pack of three and you’ll be a holiday hero. There are also luxe versions if you decide you’d like to splurge after all.

Cost: From $10

Where: Madison Modern Market, 310 State St.; Urban Outfitters, 604 State St.; Century House, 3029 University Ave.