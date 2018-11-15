Group dynamics

× Expand Madison Children’s Museum archives Edible plants grow on the Madison Children’s Museum’s roof in good weather, but there’s plenty to do inside for the whole family year round.

I’m often at a loss over what to get family members over the age of 21 because they seemingly already have everything. But then I thought, why not break the mold this year and give the whole family a gift that they can enjoy together? Something more fun and inspiring than matching pajama sets? Here’s a few ideas for that favorite family unit in your life.

Madison Children’s Museum Family Membership

This was gifted to us several times when our boys were younger and we always appreciated it. The Madison Children’s Museum is an incredibly fun place for kids ages 18 months to about 5 or 6 years old and that means parents love it, too. A family membership grants unlimited admission to the museum for four people for a year, plus a set of guest passes, so grandparents, friends or whoever can tag along on a visit; it also provides discounts inside the museum at the gift shop and eatery, and outside the museum at Overture Center and Children’s Theater of Madison. Another perk? Families can show their MCM membership at designated children’s museums and science and technology centers around the country for discounted or free admission, so they will have cool things to do on their next vacation, too.

Cost: $135

Where: 100 N. Hamilton St. or madisonchildrensmuseum.org/membership/families

Wisconsin State Park Pass

This is a simple, affordable gift that will keep on giving all year to any family that likes to spend time outdoors together. Not only will your gift provide access to over 80 parks prime for hiking and other outdoor recreation, but your money will support the park system and help Wisconsin’s natural resources thrive. Full disclosure: This item is totally on my wish list this year.

Cost: $28

Where: Wisconsin DNR, 101 S. Webster St., or dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/admission.html

× Expand Scratch Map

Scratch Maps

If your family is the type that likes to take road trips, this is the gift item for them. These wall-sized maps (above) allow families to scratch off different points on a map that they’ve visited to reveal bright colors and fun facts about specific destinations. The map is a colorful and creative take on the old “put a pin in it” method that frequent travelers used to use.

Cost: $32-$48

Where: uncommongoods.com/product/scratch-map-deluxe

Board games

With so much entertainment driven by screens these days, it is refreshing to have an old school family game night. Lucky for us, we have a local spot that specializes in board games and lets you try them out before buying. Amanda Lamm-Feltman, manager at I’m Board, recommends these trending games the whole family can get into: Rhino Hero and Rhino Hero Super Battle offer a fun twist on the classic House of Cards. Players must balance cards in different configurations and may need to add a mini animal superhero to their stack. The Super Battle version includes villain spider monkeys in the mix. A silly game that gets the wiggles out, Funky Chicken has players select cards with different movements — including the game’s dancing namesake. Once players find a partner with a matching card, they do their move and quickly discard. The player who is out of cards first wins, and gets to yell “Winner, winner, chicken dinner.” The cost of seeing grandma play this at a holiday gathering? Priceless.

Cost: $15-$20

Where: I’m Board Games & Family Fun, 6917 University Ave., Middleton

imboardgames.com

Gift certificate to your favorite restaurant

Families don’t always get to dine out at restaurants, especially restaurants nicer than fast food franchises. Let your favorite family live a little, get a little fancy, and expose the kids to a cuisine or dishes they’ve never before experienced. Alternative: Gift the parents with a restaurant gift certificate and add on a coupon for free babysitting (provided by you). Parents can always use a date night.

Cost: That’s up to you

Where: Most restaurants have the option for a gift certificate.