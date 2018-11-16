Light up the season in Spring Green

× 1 of 6 Expand Catch the horse-drawn wagon for a ride through downtown to enjoy the holiday lights. × 2 of 6 Expand Country Christmas kicks off on Friday, Nov. 30 with the annual Holiday Light Parade on Jefferson Street. Floats, fire trucks, tractors and more will be decorated for the season and lighting up downtown Spring Green starting at 6 pm, with a tree lighting and live reading of "The Grinch" to follow in the Post House Garden. Click here for more info. × 3 of 6 Expand Enjoy Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Spring Green Fire Station on Saturday, Dec 1 from 8 am-11 am. Free! Click here for more info. × 4 of 6 Expand Spring Green Community Church hosts the annual Cookie Walk & Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9 am to 3 pm. The Cookie Walk features over 500 dozen (!) home-baked cookies. The craft fair will have handmade ornaments and gifts of all kinds. × 5 of 6 Expand After a day of fun activities, everyone gathers in Spring Green's North Park to enjoy an amazing display of fireworks! Come early and enjoy music by Midnight Divas DJ while enjoying hot cocoa from the local Boy Scouts troop—proceeds benefit the local food pantry. Fireworks start at 6 pm. You won't want to miss this tradition! Sponsored by Riteway Plaza Shell. Click here for more information. × 6 of 6 Expand Shop Local Promotion For every $25 spent at a local Chamber retailer, you will be given an entry into a drawing for several local gift baskets to include attraction tickets, area restaurant/lodging gift certificates and more. Purchases made from Thanksgiving through Christmas will be included in the drawing. Prev Next

Enjoy horse drawn wagon rides, holiday light displays and a variety of events while you visit the shops, attractions and restaurants that make Spring Green unique during Spring Green County Christmas, Friday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 16. Keep reading for ideas on where to go and what to do while you're there.

Nina's Department Store

Making Christmas Memories since 1916, Nina's Department Store features contemporary clothing and gifts in an historic downtown building. Nina's also has a complete yarn shop featuring natural fiber yarns. At 143 N. Jefferson St.

Panacea

Women's accessories and jewelry, fun cooking gadgets, home decor and natural body care. A unique shopping experience. Visit Panacea at 249 E. Jefferson St. in the Albany Street Shops.

Taliesin

Saturday, Dec. 1 and 8 only! Experience Taliesin this holiday season. Take a one-hour tour around the exterior of the Taliesin estate in a wagon ride. After your tour, Tan-y-Deri will be open for warm, seasonal beverages and sweet treats. Enos Farms will be serving brunch and the Taliesin Gift Shop will be open for your holiday shopping! Space is limited. Tickets at taliesinpreservation.org.

Kauss Art

New to Spring Green, Kauss Art is a working studio, a gallery, and offers jewelry making classes. Ali Kauss Adornment is handmade sterling silver art jewelry created using traditional metalsmithing techniques. Pieces are made to connect with an individual’s desire to express herself through wearable art. Stop by for a unique shopping experience and a one-of-a-kind gift. Visit Kauss Art at 120 N. Worcester St.

Convivio

Enjoy a coffee, hot chocolate or glass of wine while browsing gifts for the holidays. Specialty wine and spirits, quality textiles and home goods! Check out our squirrelly Facebook! Convivio is located at 122 N. Lexington Street.

Parus Pen

Parus Pen is a one-man Santa's workshop handcrafting functional works of art. Each fine writing pen, wine stopper, or miniature birdhouse is handmade on a lathe using traditional woodworking techniques and tools. Bright acrylics, stabilized burls, antler, a variety of woods, and clear cast objects like computer circuit boards or vintage postage stamps offer something for everyone! Available exclusively online at paruspen.com with free shipping until Christmas!

Arcadia Books

Arcadia Books, the Wisconsin River Valley's independent bookstore and café, offers a first-rate selection of books with friendly and knowledgeable booksellers. The Paper Crane café offers a full menu of specialty coffee drinks and teas, bursting Boba, smoothies, house-baked pastries, specialty cheeses, and wine & beer. Terrific holiday gifts for everyone including Gift Cards. Open daily. 102 E. Jefferson Street.

Holiday Tree Auction—Friday, Dec. 14

On Friday, Dec. 14, join the Spring Green Chamber of Commerce for a wonderful holiday event at Arthur's Supper Club! Bid on a fully decorated holiday tree curated by area businesses and auctioned off for charity! The night will also feature DJ Joe Jensen with great music, a silent auction, signature cocktails and a chance to win gift cards and prize baskets. Click here for more information.

Dennis Alfred Phillips Art to Wear

Handcrafted ready-to-wear and bespoke knit clothing and much more. Fine materials, rich colors and exquisite textures.

Visit Alfred Art to Wear between Nov. 24 and Dec. 24 for the Winter Art Market, featuring handmade items by 15 Spring Green area artists. At 159 N Lexington St.

The Old Feed Mill

The Old Feed Mill Restaurant, a beautifully restored stone mill, has been bringing local farmers' flavors to the table for 23 years. Featuring the "Best of Country Cuisine," the mill was voted Best of Madison: Destination Restaurant 2018. Thanksgiving Day Buffet 11 am-4 pm. Located at 114 Cramer St. in Mazomanie.

Bird of Paradise Tea/No Rules Gallery

Bird of Paradise Tea has bulk teas available including White, Green, Black, Oolong, Puerh, Rooibos and herbal blends. Known for delicious specialty pies such as Butterscotch Pecan, Apple Cranberry Walnut, Deep Dish Fruit and Mango Key Lime. Other baked goods include Molasses Ginger and gluten free Masala Chai cookies.

No Rules Gallery showcases fine art and fine craft of more than 75 local and regional artists. Jewelry, pottery, artwork, woodwork, stained glass, skateboard decks, cards, tiles and more. Shop for something special, affordable and local.

At 120 S. Albany St. in the Albany Street Shops.

New Year's Eve Black & White Masquerade Ball

A night of celebration & intrigue at Arthur’s Supper Club awaits you this New Year’s Eve! Entertainment by Retro Specz, champagne & party favors, 2 full bars and a large dance floor. No cover! Masks provided.

Seafood & Prime Rib buffet dinner 4-10 pm; reservations suggested 608-588-2521.

NYE Package available and includes: Dinner for 2 and 1 night stay at Round Barn Lodge for $119.99. Call 608-588-2521 for more details.

