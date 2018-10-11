Isthmus seeks opinion writers

As Madison's alternative newspaper for more than 40 years, Isthmus is committed to engaging critically with new ideas and providing a platform for discussion about the most important issues facing our community.

But these conversations aren’t complete unless we include diverse voices. That’s why we’re putting out a call for strong freelance writers to contribute to our opinion section. Women, people of color and LGBTQ-identifying individuals are particularly encouraged to apply.

While we prioritize local and statewide issues, we also welcome smart and relevant takes on national issues. Historically our contributors have focused on politics and public policy, but anything relevant to life in Madison is fair game.

Writers should be able to fit a well-researched argument into an 800-word column. Previous experience is a plus, but we’re willing to work with new writers. Please send two samples of opinion writing to edit@isthmus.com. Subject line: opinion writing.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY / AFFIRMATIVE ACTION employer