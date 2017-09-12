Madison's 15 Most Epic Restaurants
15 of Madison's favorite eateries, as chosen by Isthmus readers.
Peter O'Toole
Madison’s dining profile is inching toward a high-end scene, with a number of restaurants garnering James Beard “best chef” nominations. But there's still plenty for the hey-let’s-order-Thai crowd.
1
Favorite Restaurant: Ha Long Bay1353 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Top honors go to Ha Long Bay, a pleasant Willy Street eatery that serves Thai, Vietnamese and Laotian dishes and does a busy takeout trade as well. (It also topped the category of favorite southeast Asian restaurant.)
2
Favorite New Restaurant: Morris Ramen106 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Your favorite new restaurants mirror growing trends nationwide. Matt Morris and Francesca Hong’s Morris Ramen puts an upscale spin on the humble ramen shop as the winner for favorite new restaurant.
3
Favorite Steakhouse: Tornado Room116 S. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
There’s nothing new about the top pick for steakhouse in the area. The Tornado Room opened more than 20 years ago in a building that was already longtime home to Crandall’s restaurant. The menu took on the air of an upscale supper club, and the formula still works.
4
Favorite Pizzeria: Glass Nickel Pizza (5 locations)2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Pizza solves all problems, from “it’s too hot to cook” to feeding large numbers of friends during the Super Bowl. Glass Nickel, with its inventive pies and nearly all-encompassing delivery range, comes out on top.
5
Favorite Italian Restaurant: Lombardino's Restaurant2500 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Lombardino’s Restaurant combines a loveable Italian-American 1950s-era interior with a contemporary Italian menu to win patrons’ hearts year after year. Local sourcing brings Italian classics home, with dishes using Fraboni’s sausage, Jordandal Farm pork and Pinn Oak Ridge farm lamb, paired with San Marzano tomatoes from the old country.
6
Favorite Middle Eastern Restaurant: Banzo (2 locations; 2 food carts)2105 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Banzo’s mini-empire of Middle Eastern food — two food carts and two brick-and-mortar restaurants (the original Banzo on Sherman Avenue, and Banzo Shuk on Williamson Street) — retains its hold on voters this year. It’s your favorite food cart and your favorite Middle Eastern restaurant — in short, your favorite spot for hummus, falafel and baba ghanoush. Sherman Avenue sports a new paint job. Things in the kitchen are just as good.
7
Favorite Chinese Restaurant: Imperial Garden2039 Allen Blvd., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
“Going out for Chinese” can mean storefront takeout, places with an “authentic” menu written in Chinese characters, or a nice-looking dining room that’s basically the supper club of Chinese classics. The latter might best describe Imperial Garden, where the large menu and spacious surroundings make it a good place to take a group, or grab dependable takeout.
8
Favorite Japanese Restaurant: Muramoto108 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Japanese favorite Restaurant Muramoto has two locations: downtown and Hilldale. Justly famous for its miso-marinated black cod entree, the sushi rolls — from the tarantula (soft shell and rock crab) to the caterpillar (eel) to the Godzilla (tempura shrimp) — are also very well done. Or choose from the large menu of sakes and sochus.
9
Favorite Indian Restaurant: Maharani380 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
For a while, Madison’s Indian restaurants were difficult to untangle (two Maharajahs, a Maharani and a Maharana, plus a Swad and a Swagat). We’re now absent two Maharajahs, which simplifies matters somewhat. The favorite is Maharani—that’s the one on the corner of West Washington and Broom, with its delectable dishes and a big, big spread at the lunch buffet.
10
Favorite Mexican/Southwestern Restaurant: Taqueria Guadalajara1033 Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Taqueria Guadalajara remains true to its Mexican roots even after a remodeling upgrade a few summers back. Street food like sopes, huaraches, flautas and tamales round out a menu filled with platillos típicos, like lengua de res en salsa verde.
11
Favorite Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant: Monty's Blue Plate Diner2089 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Despite Madison’s reputation as a town full of tree-hugging vegetarian/vegan locavores, it still has only one dedicated vegetarian restaurant (third-placer the Green Owl). But vegetarian-friendly restaurants, now you’re talking. Vegetarians and omnivores share booths at favorite Monty’s Blue Plate Diner. The Meatless Loaf of the Gods, vegetarian hash, “The Sheldon” (a meatless Reuben) make skipping the meat a pleasure. The kitchen also provides a special page of options for vegans.
12
Favorite Restaurant for Brunch: Sardine617 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Brunch is a special time. The best brunches rise above both breakfast and lunch, and Sardine makes that happen. It approaches the meal brasserie style, with moules frites, croque monsieur (and madames), a duck confit salad and pastries as only the French know how to make them.
13
Favorite Outdoor Patio Dining: UW-Memorial Union Terrace800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Patio dining: we crave it so much in the three or four months we can actually dine outside that even restaurants on busy thoroughfares cram in a few tables between the plate glass and the bus lane. UW-Memorial Union Terrace runs away with this favorite, perhaps more for the view than the food, although a pitcher and a brat can be just as satisfying as a filet mignon when you’re watching the sun sink slowly over Picnic Point.
14
Favorite Kid-Friendly Restaurant: Ella's Deli2902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
It will surprise no one that Ella’s Deli wins readers’ hearts as a place to take kids. After all, a large portion of the menu is ice cream. There’s also a menu specifically for kids. And a merry-go-round.
15
Favorite Restaurant Worth the Wait for a Table: Salvatore's Tomato Pies912 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
no one likes to have to wait for a table, but sometimes the food makes it worth the trouble. Your favorite place to eat despite the wait is Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, followed by another east side pizzeria with local, organic toppings: Grampa’s. That’s pretty Madison of ya, folks. Waiting. For a table. For pizza.
