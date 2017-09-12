Madison's 15 Most Epic Restaurants

15 of Madison's favorite eateries, as chosen by Isthmus readers.

Madison’s dining profile is inching toward a high-end scene, with a number of restaurants garnering James Beard “best chef” nominations. But there's still plenty for the hey-let’s-order-Thai crowd.

    1353 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
    608-255-2868
    Top honors go to Ha Long Bay, a pleasant Willy Street eatery that serves Thai, Vietnamese and Laotian dishes and does a busy takeout trade as well. (It also topped the category of favorite southeast Asian restaurant.)

    106 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
    608-416-5547
    Your favorite new restaurants mirror growing trends nationwide. Matt Morris and Francesca Hong’s Morris Ramen puts an upscale spin on the humble ramen shop as the winner for favorite new restaurant. 

    116 S. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
    608-256-3570
    There’s nothing new about the top pick for steakhouse in the area. The Tornado Room opened more than 20 years ago in a building that was already longtime home to Crandall’s restaurant. The menu took on the air of an upscale supper club, and the formula still works. 

    2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
    608-245-0880
    Pizza solves all problems, from “it’s too hot to cook” to feeding large numbers of friends during the Super Bowl. Glass Nickel, with its inventive pies and nearly all-encompassing delivery range, comes out on top. 

    2500 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
    608-238-1922
    Lombardino’s Restaurant combines a loveable Italian-American 1950s-era interior with a contemporary Italian menu to win patrons’ hearts year after year. Local sourcing brings Italian classics home, with dishes using Fraboni’s sausage, Jordandal Farm pork and Pinn Oak Ridge farm lamb, paired with San Marzano tomatoes from the old country. 

    2105 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
    608-441-2002
    Banzo’s mini-empire of Middle Eastern food — two food carts and two brick-and-mortar restaurants (the original Banzo on Sherman Avenue, and Banzo Shuk on Williamson Street) — retains its hold on voters this year. It’s your favorite food cart and your favorite Middle Eastern restaurant — in short, your favorite spot for hummus, falafel and baba ghanoush. Sherman Avenue sports a new paint job. Things in the kitchen are just as good.

    2039 Allen Blvd., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
    608-238-6445
    “Going out for Chinese” can mean storefront takeout, places with an “authentic” menu written in Chinese characters, or a nice-looking dining room that’s basically the supper club of Chinese classics. The latter might best describe Imperial Garden, where the large menu and spacious surroundings make it a good place to take a group, or grab dependable takeout. 

    108 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
    608-259-1040
    Japanese favorite Restaurant Muramoto has two locations: downtown and Hilldale. Justly famous for its miso-marinated black cod entree, the sushi rolls —  from the tarantula (soft shell and rock crab) to the caterpillar (eel) to the Godzilla (tempura shrimp) — are also very well done. Or choose from the large menu of sakes and sochus.

    380 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
    608-251-9999
    For a while, Madison’s Indian restaurants were difficult to untangle (two Maharajahs, a Maharani and a Maharana, plus a Swad and a Swagat). We’re now absent two Maharajahs, which simplifies matters somewhat. The favorite is Maharani—that’s the one on the corner of West Washington and Broom, with its delectable dishes and a big, big spread at the lunch buffet. 

    1033 Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
    608- 250-1824
    Taqueria Guadalajara remains true to its Mexican roots even after a remodeling upgrade a few summers back. Street food like sopes, huaraches, flautas and tamales round out a menu filled with platillos típicos, like lengua de res en salsa verde. 

    2089 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
    608-244-8505
    Despite Madison’s reputation as a town full of tree-hugging vegetarian/vegan locavores, it still has only one dedicated vegetarian restaurant (third-placer the Green Owl). But vegetarian-friendly restaurants, now you’re talking. Vegetarians and omnivores share booths at favorite Monty’s Blue Plate Diner. The Meatless Loaf of the Gods, vegetarian hash, “The Sheldon” (a meatless Reuben) make skipping the meat a pleasure. The kitchen also provides a special page of options for vegans.

    617 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
    608-441-1600
    Brunch is a special time. The best brunches rise above both breakfast and lunch, and Sardine makes that happen. It approaches the meal brasserie style, with moules frites, croque monsieur (and madames), a duck confit salad and pastries as only the French know how to make them. 

    800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
    608-265-3000
    Patio dining: we crave it so much in the three or four months we can actually dine outside that even restaurants on busy thoroughfares cram in a few tables between the plate glass and the bus lane. UW-Memorial Union Terrace runs away with this favorite, perhaps more for the view than the food, although a pitcher and a brat can be just as satisfying as a filet mignon when you’re watching the sun sink slowly over Picnic Point.

    2902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
    608-241-5291
    It will surprise no one that Ella’s Deli wins readers’ hearts as a place to take kids. After all, a large portion of the menu is ice cream. There’s also a menu specifically for kids. And a merry-go-round. 

    912 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
    608-238-6040
    no one likes to have to wait for a table, but sometimes the food makes it worth the trouble. Your favorite place to eat despite the wait is Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, followed by another east side pizzeria with local, organic toppings: Grampa’s. That’s pretty Madison of ya, folks. Waiting. For a table. For pizza.

  