Madison's top 5 group cycling rides

Madison is a diehard cycling town, with a little something for everyone. Want to make friends? There's a ride for that. Want to get your legs ripped off? There's a ride for that too. Here are some of the best groups rides for every skill level.

Capital Brew Rides: A microcosm of Madison cycling culture. Three rides take to two courses each week: the A (very fast) and B (still pretty darn fast) groups take on a 23-ish mile loop, while another group sets out on a 16 miler. The idea is that everyone gets back in time to have a beer together. It's all about community on what we think might be the biggest weekly group ride in the state.

Routes change every week. Rides start at 5:30 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Capital Brewing in Middleton.

CORP Ales and Trails mountain bike ride: Capital Off Road Pathfinders puts on a mountain bike ride at the same time as the brew rides above, weather permitting. Depart Capital Brewing at 5:30 every Tuesday and Thursday for a spin around the Pleasant View trails in Middleton.

The Hollander Ride: A social ride with teeth. Meet at Cafe Hollander at Hilldale at 7:30 on Saturday mornings for about 65 miles of pain. Expect a lot of climbing. Expect a pretty high pace. And expect a lot of chatting and good times.

The Arb: If you're really serious about getting the miles in, meet up with the diehards at the west entrance of the Arboretum every Wednesday morning at 6 am. They call it a "drop-ish" ride - the pace is high, but there a regrouping points along the way. Even with a stop in Paoli for coffee, you'll roll into work on time and plenty woken up.

Bombay Bicycle Club: The most gregarious of all. And if you're looking to explore the back roads, you'll never find better companions than the folks at Bombay. Ride times, dates, and distances vary, but you can usually count on a ride on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Check out an up-to-date ride schedule here.