A life of jazz

The assignment was simple: Interview Gary Alderman, the most important non-musician in Madison’s jazz community. After weeks of emailing, I spoke to Alderman on Friday, July 19, to set up an interview at his Arbor Hills home.

“I’m on hospice now, and have to go to the hospital on Tuesday,” said Alderman, alert and enthusiastic about the interview. “How about Wednesday?”

Alderman suffered from mantle cell lymphoma, a rare cancer that affects the white blood cells, which fight infection. Essentially, it’s cancer of the immune system.

We agreed to meet on July 24. He promised to show me “the collection,” a treasure trove of jazz recordings, videos, art and literature estimated to include some 60,000 LPs and 8,000 CDs. Since 1972, Alderman had run a store, now online, called G’s Jazz, making his living buying and selling rare jazz recordings largely to international clients. He also served as agent for legendary record cover illustrator David Stone Martin, who died in 1992.

On Sunday, July 21, I received a phone call. Alderman had died. He was 76.

Madison’s jazz champion, who had hosted Wednesday afternoon “Journeys into Jazz” on WORT 89.9-FM for 37 years and gave a jazz video presentation at the Sequoya Library during the Isthmus Jazz Festival in June, would no longer preach the gospel of America’s unique musical art form.

“His passion for jazz was virtually second to none,” says an emotional Steve Braunginn, who co-hosts the WORT jazz show Strictly Jazz Sounds. “When I got the call on Sunday saying Gary was dead it kind of ripped me apart.”

Braunginn and cohost Jane Reynolds plan to honor Alderman during their three-hour time slot on July 25 by playing his favorite jazz music.

“He was deeply passionate about everything jazz,” says local jazz vocalist Gerri DiMaggio. “He had boundless knowledge about the music and happily shared everything he knew. He was a beautiful, kind and generous soul. We will all miss him terribly.”

Alderman moved to Madison in 1962 from his native Syracuse, New York, to pursue a degree in microbiology at the UW. He eventual earned a doctorate and worked at the former Gibco Lab, now Thermo Fisher Scientific, for 10 years before discovering what his son-in-law Chad Bartell describes as “his life’s work.”

“There was no huge distinction between Gary’s personal and professional life,” says Bartell, a local attorney and cofounder of the local steel drum band Panchromatic Steel, who is married to Alderman’s daughter, Julie. “He was extremely passionate, had an active mental life, and an incredible memory and ability to recall facts, whether it was the musicians on a jazz LP or the details of his cancer treatment.”

Alderman once played jazz saxophone, which Bartell says helped give him a “musician’s relationship” to the jazz he loved.

“He understood instrumentation, chord changes, and how improvisation over chord changes worked,” Bartell says. “To Gary, the best jazz swung, and the majority of the music he played swung hard.”

Alderman discovered jazz in the 1950s, listening to the radio and going to local clubs. His first jazz records were Something Else by Cannonball Adderley and Kind of Blue by Miles Davis. His favorite artists included Lester Young, Coleman Hawkins, Charlie Parker, Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday.

Howard Landsman, a board member for the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, says Alderman brought an informed perspective to his WORT broadcasts.

“The first thing you noticed about Gary on the radio was his silky smooth voice,” Landsman says. “The second thing was how knowledgeable he was about the music he was playing, helping audiences understand who the artists were and where they fit into the jazz scene.”

At Alderman’s own request, the family plans to host a jazz jam and party, most likely at the Brink Lounge, to honor Alderman’s memory.

Two days after Alderman’s death, I view his collection, courtesy of his wife, Debby, and son, David. Alderman, it turns out, was a collector of many things, including sports memorabilia, walking sticks, ashtrays, knives and antiques.

Foremost, however, were the jazz recordings, art and literature that comprised his life’s work, adorning walls through the house and neatly arranged on row after row of basement shelving.

“Dad was very protective of the collection, and you are probably one of less than 100 people who have ever been down here,” David says.

Among the non-recorded treasures, and one of the collection's true gems, is a folio of sheet music handwritten and annotated by jazz singer Billie Holiday.

In the mid-1990s a Japanese collector offered more than $1 million for the collection, but Alderman wasn’t interested in selling. The family is now actively seeking a buyer for the entire set, one who appreciates the collection’s integrity and the love that went into building it.

“My dad was a workaholic,” David says. “When I was young he worked like 20 hours a day. Wouldn’t you agree, Mom?”

“Probably more than that,” she says.